Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked out of NFL playoffs by Los Angeles Rams

Tom Brady has no Super Bowl this season. The best quarterback in NFL history lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Los Angeles Rams (30-27) in the semifinals of the National Conference on Sunday. Still, Brady did not go far from a new record. The “Bucks” took a 27-3 lead, leveling 27-27, with only 42 seconds left in the game, helping by losing three balls to their opponents in the second half.
Is Brady’s life over?
But shortly afterwards, Rams’ Cub, Matthew Stafford, delivered two passes (including one from 44 yards) to his receiver Cooper Cooper, who scored a field goal for the Californians. Matt Kay, LA kicker, sent his team to the final match of the conference next Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
Stafford delivered a solid performance with 366 yards and two touchdowns. His contract with “Kupp”, the NFL’s best receiver this season, was once again perfect, including one for the 70 – yard TD, who caught nine passes at 183 yards. For a touchdown, interception and stumble, Brady made a copy of 329 yards.
Did the former Patriots star play the last game of his career this Sunday? The debate has now begun, according to Tom Brady’s relatives. On Sunday, after the defeat against Los Angeles, Tampa Bay’s quarterback was pleased to announce that he was there. ” I haven’t thought much about it yet. ” That he was going “Take things in stride and try not focus too much on the problem .
In the semifinals of another conference on Sunday, the outcome of the match was even more brisk. With 13 seconds left, the Buffalo Bills took a 36-33 lead and clashed for the last four tickets against Cincinnati Bengal in the final of the US Conference. However, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, their first quarter, were able to equalize and win after extra time (42-36).
The two teams did not split the score (14-14 at the break, 23-21 for KC at the end of the third quarter). With 1’02 “remaining in the 64-yard pass from Mahoms for Dyrek Hill, the Chiefs took the lead with a 33-29 lead. But, within a minute, Buffalo was in the lead due to a touchdown by Gabriel Davis (36-33) on his fourth evening (plus 201 receiving yards) from an impeccable Josh Allen (329 yards, four). DDs, no interruptions).
Patrick Mahomes (370 yards, two DDs) and Kansas City then went under. In between three actions, the captains found themselves scoring a field goal from 49 yards, which Harrison Butker did not miss, sending both teams into extra time. Kansas City hit first and did not waste their chance. A touchdown of Travis Kells sent his team to the conference final for the fourth year in a row against Cincinnati next Sunday.