Australia buys rights to Indigenous flag

Sydney (AFP) – The Australian government has reached an agreement to buy the copyright of the tribal flag for around மில்லியன் 12 million, ending a lengthy debate over the use of businesses and individuals.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government had “released the tribal flag to Australians” through the deal.

The latter was the result of negotiations with Harold Thomas, a tribal artist who designed the flag in 1971.

Over the past 50 years, the flag has become a major symbol of protest and celebration for Australia’s indigenous people.

But after the artist licensed some companies to use in their productions, the general use of Mr. Thomas’ works came under intense debate.

One such organization, WAM Clothing, has sent warning letters to several organizations, including the Australian Football League, about the use of the tribal flag on clothing.

“I hope this arrangement will bring comfort to all Aborigines and Australians, and to all people who wish to use the flag freely, proudly and without hindrance,” the artist promised of his contract with the Australian Government.

“I’m grateful that my art is appreciated by many and that it represents something very powerful (…).”

According to Mr Morrison, the deal means the flag can be used on clothing, playgrounds, artwork “and any other media without permission or payment”.

The agreement also provides for the Australian Government to create a scholarship of up to $ 100,000 in memory of Harold Thomas and is designed for Indigenous students.

© 2022 AFP