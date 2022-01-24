Home Economy Zuhal Demir: “OVAM file not sent to 3M”

Jan 24, 2022 0 Comments
After the hearing, last week, the ministers of the previous Flemish regional government, this week, the current ministers are to be heard in the PFOS file in Zwijndrecht. This Monday, Zhuhal Demir (Environment), Wouter Beke (Health) and Lydia Peeters (Public Works) are expected.

According to the Minister Juhal DemirOf the 803 key sites identified, 284 are currently being studied or analyzed. Of these, 51 sites did not represent the risk associated with PFAS use, he said. The Minister also pointed out the shortcomings in the system.

“How come studies from 20 or 15 years ago did not appear on the radar? How come files from overseas, from the US and from Dartrect are not alerted? We need to answer these questions to improve the system,” she said.

At the same time, the stake in US company 3M cannot be reduced. “I can not stress enough that 3M was the first to point out the pollution in Zwijndrecht,” Flemish Health Minister underlined. Water Peck. “3M liability cannot be shirked,” he said.

“The scientific knowledge about PFAS and their impact on the population and the environment has made great strides in recent years,” said the Regional Minister for Public Works. Lydia Peters. “I always make my decisions based on the latest information and results from experts,” he concluded.

