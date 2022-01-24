The United States has issued a travel warning to Russia following tensions with Ukraine

Against the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and further escalating tensions – Tonight (Sunday to Monday) the New York Times reported that US President Joe Biden was considering sending thousands of US troops to station in the Baltic states and NATO member states in Eastern Europe. BThe Pentagon declined to comment.

This was followed by a post US travel warning to Russia. According to the US State Department, US citizens are being asked to refrain from flying to Russia: “Our citizens should not travel to Russia because of the ongoing tensions on the border with Ukraine.” In addition, citizens were asked to refrain from crossing the land border between Russia and Ukraine. The US State Department has refused to say how many civilians are in the area.

Travel warnings have also been issued to US embassy staff in Kiev. After reports about Request to vacate US embassy staff in Ukraine From the country, the US State Department agreed to allow workers to leave voluntarily and asked them to consider leaving. At the same time, they ordered their families to leave immediately. “There are reports that Russia is planning a serious military operation against Ukraine.” The expulsion was taken only after consultations with the embassies of the Ukrainian government and other US allies.

The U.S. Defense Department is currently pursuing a series of “military options” for Biden’s approval, with the aim of increasing the U.S. military presence in Eastern Europe if Russia invades Ukraine. 5,000 troops, according to a CNN report from the U.S. Defense Agency for the region. “A wide range of options are being explored,” the senior official said. According to the report, these options will be supported by restrictions.

Meanwhile, US special forces continue to assist in training Ukrainian special operations units in the country. “Our current training mission in Ukraine plays a key role in the development of local forces,” said a spokesman for the US Special Operations Command in Europe. Noted.

Russia, which has joined forces near the border with Ukraine, still insists it has no plans to invade its neighbor – yet the US embassy in Kiev has warned its workers and civilians of possible military action. “It could come at any time, and American citizens cannot be deported by the US government. So we have to be prepared accordingly.”