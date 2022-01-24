The center of the Earth is cooling faster than scientists expected: Dong-A Science

Scientists in the United States and Switzerland have reported that the Earth is cooling faster than expected. Called the ‘Hot Planet’ by a single plate tectonic motion in the Solar System, Earth has been analyzed to be turning into cooler planets like Mercury and Venus faster than expected. Courtesy of Getty Image Bank

A research team from the Zurich Institute of Technology in Switzerland and the Carnegie Institution of Science in the United States created synthetic minerals, such as mantle components, to create an environment such as the Earth’s inner mantle and nuclear interface. Published in the International Science Journal ‘Proceedings of the Earth and Planetary Performance Society’ on the 15th.

The Earth’s inner core transfers heat to the crust around it. Furthermore, inside the mantle, radioactive isotopes such as potassium and uranium decompose to produce heat. As a result, mantle convection and tectonic movements such as earthquakes and volcanoes occur on the Earth’s surface.

With diamonds and lasers, the study team developed a high temperature of 2200 degrees and a pressure of 80 gigapascals (GPa), similar to the interface between the mantle and core inside the earth, and measured the mantle with synthetic ores. Heat conductor. In fact, it is impossible to extract ores directly from this interface, so ‘bridgemanite’ was combined with very similar materials.

As a result, the radiant thermal conductivity of bridgezmonite was found to be approximately 15.2W / mK, which is 1.5 times higher than the estimated 8.4 ~ 11W / mK so far. The high radioactive thermal conductivity of a mineral means that more heat is transferred, i.e. more heat is expelled from the center to the overlay than expected. As a result, the study team explained that the Earth is cooling faster than expected due to the release of more heat through the Earth’s crust.

The results of this study are significant enough to redefine the radioactive isotope content of the mantle and the initial temperature of the embryo, which were evaluated by academics. Chang-Yeol Lee, a professor of geomorphology at Yonsei University, explained: “The center of the earth has been constantly transferring heat to the surface since it formed 4.5 billion years ago.

Do not worry if the earth cools faster than you think. Professor Lee explained, “The Department of Education estimates that it will take at least a billion years for the Earth to cool like Mercury or Venus.”