Rob Manfred harshly criticizes Ken Rosenthal’s exit from MLB network

Jan 24, 2022 0 Comments
Yesterday, the big news in the world of baseball fell: Ken Rosenthal is no longer a member of the MLB Network. The network (which is owned by MLB) did not renew its contract following whistleblower comments against some of the decisions taken by Commissioner Rob Manfred in 2020.

Since Rosenthal is one of the best informants in the business and everyone loves him we can easily guess whether this decision comes from Rob Manfred or his close guard.

Proof? Since the announcement, I have seen hundreds of comments on social media. Also, I think only one of them was against Rosenthal.

Yes, everyone loves Rosenthal, and so does he Clearly Public support for this file, it is obvious.

I can post dozens of tweets like this, but I let you go to Twitter, I searched for Ken Rosenthal’s name in the site’s search engine and you will see for yourself.

On the other side of the spectrum, social media will mark the destruction of Rob Manfred.

In particular, many feel that the commissioner is trying to cover up the purchase of Phoenix tops on a baseball card level.

If that was the goal of the intervention, it would have failed because everyone has been talking about Rosenthal since yesterday.

It is noteworthy that many believe that Rosenthal is going to make a great article in The Athletic or reveal everything he knows about the commissioner to Fox Sports (yes, he has two more jobs). He said I didn’t see him playing that game.

At least, if he does, it’s because he’s already planned. There is no need for revenge.

Rob Manfred’s popularity rating has not been high in the public eye since the strike began (there is some negotiation for it), which marked the league’s leading network reporter for doing his job, which did not help boost the commissioner’s popularity. Evaluation. Not really, really.

How long do you think Theo Epstein’s name will spread on Twitter?

  • Happy Birthday to one of the best baseball players in Quebec.

