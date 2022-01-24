Rob Manfred harshly criticizes Ken Rosenthal’s exit from MLB network

Yesterday, the big news in the world of baseball fell: Ken Rosenthal is no longer a member of the MLB Network. The network (which is owned by MLB) did not renew its contract following whistleblower comments against some of the decisions taken by Commissioner Rob Manfred in 2020.

Since Rosenthal is one of the best informants in the business and everyone loves him we can easily guess whether this decision comes from Rob Manfred or his close guard.

Proof? Since the announcement, I have seen hundreds of comments on social media. Also, I think only one of them was against Rosenthal.

Yes, everyone loves Rosenthal, and so does he Clearly Public support for this file, it is obvious.

@Ken_Rosenthal stands at 5’4 1/2” but still towers over Rob Manfred. Fire one of the premier reporters in baseball because he critiques you? That’s his job. #soft #rentfree #doinglaps — Tyler “Nutsack” Matzek (@TylerMatzek) January 4, 2022

I can post dozens of tweets like this, but I let you go to Twitter, I searched for Ken Rosenthal’s name in the site’s search engine and you will see for yourself.

On the other side of the spectrum, social media will mark the destruction of Rob Manfred.

Imagine not wanting Ken Rosenthal on your team. Madness. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 4, 2022

In particular, many feel that the commissioner is trying to cover up the purchase of Phoenix tops on a baseball card level.

If that was the goal of the intervention, it would have failed because everyone has been talking about Rosenthal since yesterday.

Selon plusieurs aux USA, nouvelle coulée pour engloutir le congédiement de Ken Rosenthal par MLB Network pour avoir critiqué Manfred. Cheap. — Frédéric Daigle (@FredDaigle) January 4, 2022

“How can we bury the Rosenthal news?” “How about we leak Fanatics buying Topps?” — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) January 4, 2022

It is noteworthy that many believe that Rosenthal is going to make a great article in The Athletic or reveal everything he knows about the commissioner to Fox Sports (yes, he has two more jobs). He said I didn’t see him playing that game.

At least, if he does, it’s because he’s already planned. There is no need for revenge.

Rob Manfred’s popularity rating has not been high in the public eye since the strike began (there is some negotiation for it), which marked the league’s leading network reporter for doing his job, which did not help boost the commissioner’s popularity. Evaluation. Not really, really.

How long do you think Theo Epstein’s name will spread on Twitter?

