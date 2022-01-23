Michelin prepares its lunar wheel for the Artemis mission

Michelin is targeting the moon and creating a wheel dedicated specifically to this star. As part of NASA’s Artemis project, which aims to send humans to Earth’s natural satellite, the French equipment manufacturer was asked to provide wheels for the lunar rover. A prototype was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 5-8.

Get ready for the Artemis project in 2025

What is special about the wheels that Michelin made is that they have no air in them. In a non-atmospheric environment, such a property would significantly facilitate the vehicle’s logistics, while eliminating the risk of puncture. To build its wheel, Michelin has partnered with Northrop Krumman, an American company specializing in aerospace and defense technologies. Both were selected following NASA’s call for tenders, which began in November 2021.

Your Codes

Proof



By 2025, the Artemis project plans to send a man and a woman to the moon. They will travel in a lunar vehicle or LTV (Lunar terrain vehicle). “This lunar wheel will be able to withstand the extreme conditions of the lunar pole and explore the lunar surface, allowing for a stable presence on the Moon and Mars in 2025.”, Explains Northrop Krumman, who makes the vehicle. The mission of the two astronauts is to find a suitable place to set up a base camp on the moon. The poles of the moon are particularly targeted because they contain large amounts of icy water.

Long-term collaboration with NASA

Michelin has been collaborating with NASA since the 1990s. In 2009, NASA introduced the Michelin lunar tweezers, which were developed for lunar missions. For the Artemis project, the team refers to it “To develop the experience gained through previous collaboration with NASA for lunar rovers to design a new tire-wheel structure that can operate LTV trips in extreme conditions of the lunar south pole”.

At CES in Las Vegas, he not only provided airless wheel technology. Korean Hank also released its prototype, but it was not for lunar roads.