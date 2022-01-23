Home Economy Michelin prepares its lunar wheel for the Artemis mission

Michelin prepares its lunar wheel for the Artemis mission

Jan 23, 2022 0 Comments

January 07, 2022 edition

Michelin is targeting the moon and creating a wheel dedicated specifically to this star. As part of NASA’s Artemis project, which aims to send humans to Earth’s natural satellite, the French equipment manufacturer was asked to provide wheels for the lunar rover. A prototype was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 5-8.

Get ready for the Artemis project in 2025

What is special about the wheels that Michelin made is that they have no air in them. In a non-atmospheric environment, such a property would significantly facilitate the vehicle’s logistics, while eliminating the risk of puncture. To build its wheel, Michelin has partnered with Northrop Krumman, an American company specializing in aerospace and defense technologies. Both were selected following NASA’s call for tenders, which began in November 2021.

Your Codes

By 2025, the Artemis project plans to send a man and a woman to the moon. They will travel in a lunar vehicle or LTV (Lunar terrain vehicle). “This lunar wheel will be able to withstand the extreme conditions of the lunar pole and explore the lunar surface, allowing for a stable presence on the Moon and Mars in 2025.”, Explains Northrop Krumman, who makes the vehicle. The mission of the two astronauts is to find a suitable place to set up a base camp on the moon. The poles of the moon are particularly targeted because they contain large amounts of icy water.

Long-term collaboration with NASA

Michelin has been collaborating with NASA since the 1990s. In 2009, NASA introduced the Michelin lunar tweezers, which were developed for lunar missions. For the Artemis project, the team refers to it “To develop the experience gained through previous collaboration with NASA for lunar rovers to design a new tire-wheel structure that can operate LTV trips in extreme conditions of the lunar south pole”.

At CES in Las Vegas, he not only provided airless wheel technology. Korean Hank also released its prototype, but it was not for lunar roads.

See also  Did Jeff Bezos swear before the US Congress?

You May Also Like

"Neobank" of cryptocurrencies raises $ 44 million

“Neobank” of cryptocurrencies raises $ 44 million

Mode: Voici coulurs qui seront tendance ce printemps / été 2022

Mode: Voici coulurs qui seront tendance ce printemps / été 2022

Son fiancé avait av avé par icrit avant de se suicider: vers l'ipilogue du meertre de l'Americanine Gabby Petito?

Son fiancé avait av avé par icrit avant de se suicider: vers l’ipilogue du meertre de l’Americanine Gabby Petito?

"Neobank" of cryptocurrencies raises $ 44 million

“Neobank” of cryptocurrencies raises $ 44 million

Image caravane électrique eStream

Revolutionary concept of self-propelled electric caravan

Vlos stationnaires | Peloton chute à Wall Street, interromprait sa production selon des media

Vlos stationnaires | Peloton chute à Wall Street, interromprait sa production selon des media

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *