Joe Biden and Kamala Harris pledge to defend abortion rights: ‘This constitutional right is under attack like never before’

The constitutional right established in “Row We Wade” in 1973 was “under unprecedented attack,” they said in a statement on the 49th anniversary of that historic verdict.

“It is a right that we believe should be enshrined in law and we have an obligation to protect it with all the tools at our disposal,” they added.

The use of the term abortion in their report did not go unnoticed by some pro-abortion activists, especially as the president and his vice president were concerned about efforts to “restrict access to sexual hygiene and reproductive health” in Texas. , Mississippi and other states.

The right to abortion in the United States – which is not guaranteed by federal law – is based on the Supreme Court ruling “Row We Wade”. The High Court said that the Constitution guarantees the right of women to have abortions. In 1992, this right was confirmed until 22 to 24 weeks gestation, when the fetus was no longer possible.

But in light of the strength of the change in the balance in the Supreme Court, which is now dominated by conservative judges, many states, such as Texas, have begun to attack, adopting prohibited laws, some of which are unlawful, giving the High Court a chance to come back to the matter again.

On Friday, thousands of Americans rallied in Washington against abortion, hoping the Supreme Court would soon replace “Row v. Wade.”