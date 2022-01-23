jharkhand-naxals-blollow-up-bridge-mobile-tower-in-giridih-district-at-at-na-night-vsk-vsk 98 | In Jharkhand, the Naxals demolished a large bridge and a mobile tower; He also wrote a letter along the way, which read, ....

The Naxals have spread terrorism in Giridih district of Jharkhand. The Naxals bombed a large bridge and a mobile tower on the Barker River in the district at midnight yesterday. The bridge under the Tumri police station in Giridih district was demolished between 2 am and 2.30 am, police said.

One side of the bridge was completely damaged in the blast. Thus, traffic in the area has been affected. According to a report in TV9 Hindi, the Naxals had written a note before returning from the spot. It called for better medical care for the arrested Naxalite Prashant Bose and his wife, and for the victory of the January 21 to 26 struggle.

Naxals demolish bridge on Tumri police station boundary in Giridih district around 2:30 pm last night: Jharkhand police – ANI (ANI) January 23, 2022

This is not the first incident in Girihit district. The Naxals have been threatening the area for the last 2-3 years. Earlier, the Naxals had carried out attacks in remote areas such as Birdand, Dumri and Belwagati. But now it has reached important places in Kirithi. This has caused concern among the police and local administration.