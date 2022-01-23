D’Derville enters Nielsen’s top 10 after No Way Home and hockey releases – L’Observateur de Troyes

“Daredevil is back, baby! The Netflix series about Matt Murdoch or Daredevil may have finished its three-season run in 2018, but it is coming back. According to the deadline, the Marvel series is now ranked eighth in the Nielsen weekly US streaming rankings for the week of December 20-26, 2021.

The series features some of the greatest action scenes in television history, and stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdoch and Vincent D’Onofrio Kingpin.

Why is this happening? This may be due to Cox’s appearance as Murdoch’s lawyer in the recent “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the appearance of D’Onofrio as the villain in the Disney + series. “Hockey”. I never wanted the Netflix series to end, apparently I was not alone. If you like your street level heroes, this is a great series to watch again. Daredevil received five Emmy nominations for all three seasons of the Netflix series.

The site reports that “Daredevil” recorded 195 million minutes in its 39 episodes. Add some, yes?

It’s nice to see these characters return in any format, and it’s interesting to guess what that means for the future of the MCU and Disney + series. Want to see Jessica Jones? Luke Cage? Colleen Wing? (I named it after myself.) Daredevil, of course, is Matt Murdoch’s vigilant character, he’s a blind lawyer. Steven S. The series was written by Drew Goddard, who has worked as a technight showrunner and executive producer. I miss her so much. If you haven’t seen it yet, you should check it out. “Daredevil” also starred Deborah Ann Wall, Elton Henson, Ailet Suarer, Rosario Dawson and Wondi Curtis-Hall.

The top 10 lists for this week include the following:

“The Witcher” (Netflix) – 16 episodes, 2.7 billion minutes watched.

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix) – 20 episodes, 938 million minutes watched.

“Hockey” (Disney +) – 6 episodes, 938 million minutes.

“The Wheel of Time (Amazon) – 8 episodes, 638 million minutes.

“Lost in Space” (Netflix) – 28 episodes, 490 million minutes.

“The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix) – 75 episodes, 256 million minutes.

“Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” (Netflix) – 37 episodes, 211 million minutes.

“Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix) – 39 episodes, – 195M min.

“Jim Cofigan: Comedy Monster” (Netflix) – 1 episode, 186 million minutes.

“Money Heist” (Netflix) – 46 episodes, 183 million minutes.