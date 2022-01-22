Home World Almost all roads on the Dutch expulsion list have been closed to Afghans

Jan 22, 2022
Most Afghans on the Dutch expulsion list are actually almost impossible to reach the Netherlands. This is evident from the emails sent to the Afghans by the Dutch Foreign Ministry, viewed by NOS. About 1500 Afghans are still eligible to leave for the Netherlands.

The last land used by many Afghans was for the Dutch embassy in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The embassy emailed several Afghans saying it could no longer help if people entered Pakistan illegally. Many Afghans who travel by land from Afghanistan to Pakistan leave without the required documents.

Exhaust flights to Pakistan and Qatar have also been suspended for a month and a half and there is no definite chance of a resumption. In recent months, Afghans have also complained to Dutch embassies in Iran and Turkey, but in very small numbers.

Visa problem

The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that emails have been sent by the Dutch embassy in Pakistan saying it can no longer help many Afghans. According to the ministry, this has become impossible as Pakistan does not allow Afghans to leave Pakistan without a valid Pakistani visa.

For example, many translators and other personnel who once served in the Dutch army, for example, do not have passports and find it difficult to apply for new passports from the Taliban regime. For passport holders, applying for a Pakistani visa is expensive. Translators associated with NOS say visas are also difficult to obtain.

New team

On Wednesday, eleven Afghans arrived in Leipzig, Germany, from Pakistan. Their ultimate destination is the Netherlands. This is the first group to arrive in the Netherlands from Afghanistan via Pakistan for more than a month. According to the ministry, these Afghans had passports and Pakistani visas.

The largest contingent of Afghans has been evacuated by plane so far, but those flights have also been grounded. Most of the expelled Afghans first flew to Qatar, but the last flight to that country was on December 6. The flight route to Pakistan was closed for a while.

Alternatives were explored

In early January, a lawyer for the Dutch government said it expected a group of Afghans to be deported to the Netherlands within a month. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the NOS that alternative routes are currently being researched, but it is not clear which of these options are available.

Former Foreign Minister Ben Naben wrote to the House of Representatives that those eligible for expulsion could knock on the door of Dutch embassies. That policy still exists, but in practice this is not possible for those who do not have a passport due to the strict Pakistani conditions.

