WhatsApp | How To Download A Video or Photo Once Seen | Only eleven | Download | Applications | Smartphones | Nnda | nnni | Game-game

You have already used the tool only once Share ? The meta-owned app has many functions and many people enjoy using it: you can send funny emojis to entertaining PDF documents. What about missing photos and videos? Can they be protected?

This allows the recipient of the photo or video to view it only once, and then it will destroy itself Share . Without the need to download the APK, even if there is a simple trick to keep it, it will break the security of the files. We always advise you to tell others about the truth.

How To Store Only View Photos or Videos on WhatsApp

First you need to log in to WhatsApp.

Then, before you open the image once, make sure you know how to take a screenshot.

Now you need to open the image and take a screenshot.

Screen capture is usually done by pressing the Power button along with the Volume Down button.

Once for the videos, you need to download the Screen Recorder app on your Android mobile.

Open the video, but without recording it first.

For iPhones, slide the Control Center and tap Record.

Now if you want to watch the video, you can edit it and cut the part you want.

Always remember to let others know that you have made a way to capture a WhatsApp picture or video you have once seen.

Problems with WhatsApp? Do you have to report it? If you have any problems, you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]