The new type Tarantula is thanks to a YouTube

(CNN) – To the surprise of scientists, a new species of tarantula, which lives exclusively on the hollow stems of bamboo plants, was recently discovered in Thailand.



“These animals are truly exceptional; they are the first known tarantulas with bamboo-based ecology,” said Narin Sombupuang, a researcher in the Department of Plant Entomology and Pathology at the University of Cone Canyon in Thailand. In a blog post.

Thai Josho Chippawath, A wildlife activist and 2.5 million YouTube subscribers, he first met Tarantula during a trek in the jungle near his residence in Mae Tou in the Muyang Tak district in the northwestern Tak province, Sompuwang said.

Sibbawat then emailed a picture of the spider to Sombupuang, a scientist studying spiders.

Sombupuang immediately thought it was a new species of tarantula, but it was only after he went on a field trip to study and study the spider that the organism was officially declared new to science. Different from all known tarantulas, a new species and species has been announced: Toxinus bamboo. It is named in memory of Thaksin the Great, King of Thailand in the 18th century.

Southeast Asian tarantulas usually live on the ground or in trees. Tree-dwelling tarantulas often spend time in different types of trees, and this is the first tarantula to live exclusively on a particular plant. The newly identified spider, Tarantula, is the only tree living in Thailand, according to the study.

Sombupuang said building a house out of bamboo has many benefits for the spider. Bamboo contains moisture, which helps maintain the temperature of the spider, which is so important for tarantulas that they melt their outer skeleton. The slippery surface of the bamboo also prevents predators.

“We examined all the trees in the area where this species was found. This species is unique because it is associated with bamboo, and we have not observed this type of tarantula in any other plant.” Said in a press release.

Toxinus pompus adapts to life in the hollow stems of bamboo and forms inlet tubes into its silk. It forms silk tubes inside the bamboo, from which shelter can be obtained.

Tarantulas do not pierce bamboo stalks by themselves. Instead, they rely on the help of other animals.

According to the study, bamboo is attacked by numerous animals such as beetles and worms. Or sometimes bamboo cracks as a result of changes in humidity.

Sombupuang said some people realize how much wildlife there is in Thailand and that it is undocumented.

“Our main task is to study the biodiversity and fauna of this forest, especially the specific microorganisms of each species and to protect them from extinction,” he said.

“The first step is to inform people about this species and its location. Then you need to manage and protect this forest for wildlife.”

The study was published in the journal Education last week Zoos.