Home World The new type Tarantula is thanks to a YouTube

The new type Tarantula is thanks to a YouTube

Jan 20, 2022 0 Comments
The new type Tarantula is thanks to a YouTube
They discovered a new type of spider 0:54

(CNN) – To the surprise of scientists, a new species of tarantula, which lives exclusively on the hollow stems of bamboo plants, was recently discovered in Thailand.

“These animals are truly exceptional; they are the first known tarantulas with bamboo-based ecology,” said Narin Sombupuang, a researcher in the Department of Plant Entomology and Pathology at the University of Cone Canyon in Thailand. In a blog post.

Thai Josho Chippawath, A wildlife activist and 2.5 million YouTube subscribers, he first met Tarantula during a trek in the jungle near his residence in Mae Tou in the Muyang Tak district in the northwestern Tak province, Sompuwang said.

Sibbawat then emailed a picture of the spider to Sombupuang, a scientist studying spiders.

Sombupuang immediately thought it was a new species of tarantula, but it was only after he went on a field trip to study and study the spider that the organism was officially declared new to science. Different from all known tarantulas, a new species and species has been announced: Toxinus bamboo. It is named in memory of Thaksin the Great, King of Thailand in the 18th century.

Narin Chomphuang, center, takes a photo of the research team. YouTuber JoCho Sippawat is on the left.

Southeast Asian tarantulas usually live on the ground or in trees. Tree-dwelling tarantulas often spend time in different types of trees, and this is the first tarantula to live exclusively on a particular plant. The newly identified spider, Tarantula, is the only tree living in Thailand, according to the study.

See also  Ekow Eshun: Why is it so important to be an African artist?

Sombupuang said building a house out of bamboo has many benefits for the spider. Bamboo contains moisture, which helps maintain the temperature of the spider, which is so important for tarantulas that they melt their outer skeleton. The slippery surface of the bamboo also prevents predators.

Tarantula Thailand

Toxinus pompus was the first tarantula to live only on bamboo stalks.

“We examined all the trees in the area where this species was found. This species is unique because it is associated with bamboo, and we have not observed this type of tarantula in any other plant.” Said in a press release.

Toxinus pompus adapts to life in the hollow stems of bamboo and forms inlet tubes into its silk. It forms silk tubes inside the bamboo, from which shelter can be obtained.

Tarantula

Spiders weave silk tubes into bamboo stalks.

Tarantulas do not pierce bamboo stalks by themselves. Instead, they rely on the help of other animals.

According to the study, bamboo is attacked by numerous animals such as beetles and worms. Or sometimes bamboo cracks as a result of changes in humidity.

Biodiversity Thailand Tarantula

Researchers say there is a lot of undocumented wildlife in Thailand.

Sombupuang said some people realize how much wildlife there is in Thailand and that it is undocumented.
“Our main task is to study the biodiversity and fauna of this forest, especially the specific microorganisms of each species and to protect them from extinction,” he said.

Tarantula Thailand

Tarantula lives in the high mountain forests of northern Thailand at an altitude of about 1,000 meters.

“The first step is to inform people about this species and its location. Then you need to manage and protect this forest for wildlife.”

See also  How does mail-in voting work?

The study was published in the journal Education last week Zoos.

You May Also Like

Supreme Court | The three judges are trying to calm down the controversy surrounding the wearing of the mask

Supreme Court | The three judges are trying to calm down the controversy surrounding the wearing of the mask

Covid-19: Boris Johnson annonce la fin de la plupart des restrictions en Angleterre

Govt-19: Boris Johnson announces the end of most restrictions in the UK

Succession fights: The strengths and weaknesses of Netanyahu's potential heirs

Succession fights: The strengths and weaknesses of Netanyahu’s potential heirs

For the first time since the beginning of the protests in Kazakhstan, Nazarbayev issued a statement

For the first time since the beginning of the protests in Kazakhstan, Nazarbayev issued a statement

USA - Thousands of flights canceled around the world

USA – Thousands of flights canceled around the world

True or false? Djokovic's fans abducted two kangaroos and rounded them up

True or false? Djokovic’s fans abducted two kangaroos and rounded them up

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *