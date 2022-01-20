Home Entertainment Pang Jun-ho is making a science fiction film based on an unpublished novel

Pang Jun-ho is making a science fiction film based on an unpublished novel

Jan 20, 2022 0 Comments
Le réalisateur Bong Joon-ho arrive au Busan Cinema Center pour assister à la cérémonie d&apos;ouverture de la 26e édition du Festival international du film de Busan (BIFF) dans la ville portuaire méridionale de Busan, le mercredi 6 octobre 2021.

Seoul, Jan. 20. (Yonhap) – Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is likely to return with an English language film based on the unpublished American science-fiction novel about clones, with Hollywood star Robert Pattinson set to star in the lead role, according to media reports. U.S. media reported Thursday.

According to Deadline and other outlets, South Korean director Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel “Mickey 7” is set to be adapted into a Warner Bros.-produced film.

Robert Pattinson, one of Hollywood’s hot actors, is currently in talks to star in an untitled film that could be written, directed and produced in Bangalore.

Released in the first quarter of this year, “Mickey7” is about a man who “pays” on a human voyage sent to Nifheim to colonize the ice world that refuses to be replaced by another clone called Mickey 8.

After handing over the manuscript for the unpublished book late last year, Pang became interested in filming an adaptation of ‘Mickey 7’.

The film will be Bang’s first project after “Oscar”, which won four Oscars, including Best Picture of 2020.

This is his third project in English after “Snowpiercer, le Transperceneige” (2013) and “Okja” (2017).

See also  Model Ana Cherry pulls down her shorts Show her parts!

You May Also Like

Bloody Milkshake Netflix, Where to watch movie in free streaming? - Breakflip Awe

Bloody Milkshake Netflix, Where to watch movie in free streaming? – Breakflip Awe

An Introduction with Al Pacino and Jared Leto?

An Introduction with Al Pacino and Jared Leto?

Live Baccarat – How To Play

5 Best Ideas For The Christmas Celebration With Your Family

Christy Brinkley, 67, wears a black thong bikini in a mirror selfie: 'Thank you'

Christy Brinkley, 67, wears a black thong bikini in a mirror selfie: ‘Thank you’

TPMP : Une chroniqueuse de l'émission draguée par Alain Delon et Georges Clooney ?

Chosen by TPMP’s primary author Alain Dellon and Georges Clooney, you can never guess who he is.

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *