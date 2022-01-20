Pang Jun-ho is making a science fiction film based on an unpublished novel

Seoul, Jan. 20. (Yonhap) – Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is likely to return with an English language film based on the unpublished American science-fiction novel about clones, with Hollywood star Robert Pattinson set to star in the lead role, according to media reports. U.S. media reported Thursday.
According to Deadline and other outlets, South Korean director Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel “Mickey 7” is set to be adapted into a Warner Bros.-produced film.
Robert Pattinson, one of Hollywood’s hot actors, is currently in talks to star in an untitled film that could be written, directed and produced in Bangalore.
Released in the first quarter of this year, “Mickey7” is about a man who “pays” on a human voyage sent to Nifheim to colonize the ice world that refuses to be replaced by another clone called Mickey 8.
After handing over the manuscript for the unpublished book late last year, Pang became interested in filming an adaptation of ‘Mickey 7’.
The film will be Bang’s first project after “Oscar”, which won four Oscars, including Best Picture of 2020.
This is his third project in English after “Snowpiercer, le Transperceneige” (2013) and “Okja” (2017).