Medvedev-Kyrgios, bouncing shock in 2nd round

Look at Rod Laver Arena: World No. 2 and favorite in Melbourne Russia’s Daniel Medvedev will face the unpredictable Nick Kyrgios on Thursday in the second round of the Australian Open.

“I’m so impatient (…) I’m playing tennis for a meeting like this”. Medvedev is warned, and Kyrgios is waiting for him.

The Australians in particular are currently leading 2-0 against Russia. But, they both admit it, their last confrontation was in the summer of 2019, and this time everything will be different.

The Russian won his first Grand Slam at the US Open last year, as Medvedev’s status has already increased significantly.

For his part, Kyrgios has dropped to 115th in the world and has played the least in the last two years, with Covid, injuries – last in the abdomen this summer – and sometimes driven by alternating current.

But at home in Melbourne, Australia remain a formidable adversary. Last year, he was unprepared for the Australian Open, and then gave Dominic Theme, the 3rd seed in the world, a serious crisis in the 3rd round. Prior to that, Hugo had saved two match points to win against Humbert (6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 9-7).

– “give everything” –

Because in fierce competition, Kyrgios is able to outdo himself. Especially carried by the Australian people, they will be there for their cause as always.

“It’s definitely not going to be easy because there is a crowd against me,” Medvedev admitted. “Just like he plays against big names every time, he will definitely give his all.”

But will Kyrgios have the physique for that? Last week, he had to leave Sydney after a positive test for Covit, which inevitably weighed on his product.

And if he is confronted, he will have a Russian in excellent form, with a chance to win the 2nd Major and, if crowned, more motivated by his chances of taking the No. 1 spot in the world.

“He’s probably the best player in the world and he does everything very well,” Kyrgios said. “But I always wanted to prove to people that someone like me could win a game like this.”

“If I play well, it will not be easy for him, it promises a good game,” the Russian player predicted.

In the first round, Medvedev defeated Henry Laxon of Switzerland 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3). Kyrgios removed American player Liam Brady (6-4, 6-4, 6-3) and even provided an imaginative luxury: a serve under the spoon attached to a ball between the legs. What surprise (s) does Medvedev have?