Joe Biden’s Massive Electoral Reform Buried by Republican Senators – Liberation

Ten months before the midterm elections, the Democrat leader wanted to set up a federal framework for holding elections in the United States. With this speech, Biden pledged to secure access to the referendum for African-Americans.

“I was disappointed – but I’m not tired”. Joe Biden on Wednesday promised that the U.S. Senate will not relax its efforts after burying its electoral reform. Through this speech, the President promised to protect access to the ballot boxes for African-Americans.

Ten months before the midterm elections, Joe Biden’s Democrats wanted to set up a federal body to organize the referendum in the United States through this reform. In doing so, it will repeal the continuing restrictions that have been in place in fifteen conservative states since the 2020 presidential election.

According to NGOs, these restrictions are deliberately discriminatory against the majority of black voters who voted for Joe Biden in the last election.

In Republican states, by contrast, these measures strengthen the security of the country’s referendum, strengthening the strong argument with their constituents, many of whom still believe the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump.

The electoral system in the United States is a more exciting topic than ever. Democrats in the Senate wanted to pass Joe Biden’s major electoral reform to reverse those measures before the midterm elections.

But Republican opposition, which stands against the law, rallied Wednesday evening to give the Democrats control of elections across the country. It lost the “majority” of 60 votes needed by the Senate to end the debate and submit the text to the referendum.

In a last-ditch effort, Democrats tried to push the text with its so-called “nuclear” option, but the most moderate in the camp, Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, opposed it.

“I am deeply disappointed that the Senate has failed to defend our democracyJoe Biden responded after the vote, insisting he would not relax his efforts on the file.

During a press conference a few hours before the vote, the US president insisted he had not done so. “All options are exhausted” To protect the voting rights of African Americans, without giving further details.