Hair Salon Disasters: Every Woman’s Worst Nightmare

The hair salon is every woman’s favourite hangout place. They come over to de-stress and basically to feel good about themselves and their newly-groomed, treated locks. Unfortunately, not everyone who comes to the salon gets a beautiful makeover. Some of them face their worst nightmares.

Here are some salon disasters we are sure you would not want to experience for yourself. These are incidents that make you ask yourself, “ Can I sue my hairdresser ?” Because let’s face it. Salon disasters take a long time, ranging from months to even years, to reverse the effects. Damaged hair does not grow out overnight. As a result, they can cause severe damage to one’s confidence and self-esteem. And they do happen in real life, so beware. Read on to learn about the risks.

Chemical burns

Hair straightening, perming, and colouring all use strong chemicals, which, when misused or mishandled, could fry your hair and cause serious burns to your scalp. Chemical burns may also cause long-term damages to your hair strands, making them too weak or brittle, prone to breaking off.

Hairdressers must be aware that no hair type is alike. One’s reaction to the treatment may be different for another. Thus, they should always follow strict rules about the correct use of the product while observing safety precautions. Doing so will help keep chemical burns from happening and will avoid causing anxiety to salon goers.

Allergic reactions

Use of any hair care product, including hair dyes, must be preceded by a patch test. Patch testing is a safe way of checking if a person may have allergic reactions to the product. They should perform the test at least 48 hours before the actual treatment.

Allergic reactions to hair treatment products may go from mild to severe. Some may even require a trip to the emergency room. However, salon owners and workers could keep that from happening if they had been diligent enough to perform patch testing, ensuring that the client is safe.

Countless bad hair days

There could be a hundred and one ways to describe a salon disaster, but in simplest words, it is about giving a person countless bad hair days. Especially for women who consider their hair their crowning glory, it is very unfortunate that bad salon experiences happen, either due to negligence or miscommunication.

Even a haircut that did not satisfy the client is considered a disaster. It may be too short or too far from what she imagined it to be. When any of those happens, you must never just walk away, cry, and get over it. You should not lift your butt from your seat. Instead, politely tell your hairdresser which part of the service you are unhappy about. Do not stand up and pay your dues until you are finally satisfied. They have to perform their end of the deal first.

If the damage is too ugly and cannot be fixed or redone, negotiate the best resolution. And remember, put in writing any agreement between you and the management. You want to have at least something solid to hold against them. Although hairdressing is one industry with very little regulation, you could claim for any damage a hairdressing mishap has caused you.