Benedict XVI learned of the abuse when he was archbishop of Munich, they say

Analysis of the abuses of the Catholic Church in France 1:40

Berlin (CNN) – Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Thursday ended an archbishop’s report that found out about priests abusing children when he was archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982, dismissing Benedict XVI’s long-standing denials.

Attorney Martin Bush said in Munich as part of the panel announcing the results of the trial, “he was briefed on the facts.

“We hope he will be prosecuted in all four cases,” Bush said. “These two cases represent abuses committed during his decree and sanctioned by the government. In both cases, the perpetrators were active in pastoral care.

“There were cases of abuse during his tenure,” Bush said, referring to Benedict Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, whose name and position at the time. “In those cases, the priests continued their work without permission. The church did nothing.

“He says he did not know some of the facts, but we believe they are not based on what we know,” Bush said.

It is unclear whether Benedict will face charges in connection with the abuse report.

Investigators say it is unclear whether Pope Benedict will face charges.

“The courts must decide,” said Ulrich Vastel, who explained that the report was not supported by law enforcement or the judiciary.

It was appointed by the Archdiocese of Munich, which allowed the Westfall Spilker Wassle Law Firm to access its files for investigation.

Vatican answer

“The Holy See considers that due attention should be paid to this document, the contents of which are currently unknown. In the coming days, after its release, the Holy See will be able to examine it more carefully and in detail,” the Vatican said in a statement on Thursday.

By reiterating the shame and remorse for the abuses committed by the clergy against minors, the Holy Blessing expresses its closeness to all victims and reaffirms the efforts made to protect minors and ensure a safe environment for them.