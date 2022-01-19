Succession fights: The strengths and weaknesses of Netanyahu’s potential heirs

The list of Netanyahu’s possible heirs in Likud goes on and on. Regardless of their chances, so far the names of the candidates have come up somewhat by themselves and somewhat by others: Avi Dictator, Yuli Edelstein, Miri Recave, Sachi Hanekby, Amir Ohana, Yariv Levine, Eli Cohen, Glad Orton, Danny Dontson, Nirgat Gates. In the next paragraphs we will talk about four of them, what strength do they bring, and where do they fall from other candidates?

Nirbarkat

Although he is only ninth on the Ligud list, Burqat ranks highest in almost all polls. Burkat has been preparing the ground for a moment for many years, he conducts surveys, analyzes data and raises funds and is very ready for succession battle. Whatever the Likud leadership elections for many years, it is surrounded by a large team that has been investing its entire existence. However, he does not forget to express himself ideologically, puts forward detailed plans, thinks long and hard and interacts devoutly with right-wing organizations such as the Church Forum that makes the movement for personality and democracy and plans for the future. Values.

Burke finished ninth in the primary, and his constituencies are often defined as “free” by those who are not on the action list and belong to the MKs, but choose him as their choice and see Burke as an option for the next leader.

Half a year ago, he started a large conference at the exhibition grounds with an estimated value of over 700,000 shekels, of which 4,000 were invited, including branch leaders, center members, ministers and Likud MKs, who could not do so. , And sharpened two camps reinforced within the Likud party.Burgat’s side he sympathizes with his old rival camp, the Israel Gods, because he is grateful for the financial investment, not a substantial one.

Burkhat did not respond to political events, but only to purely ideological events. Unlike some of his clients, he prefers the majestic and tie-dye way, avoiding talking as passionately as they do. Like Katz, Burkitt will have to face the question of Kadima’s move and his current political stance in the campaign, insisting on declaring and declaring that he is right-wing – complete and complete.

Yariv Levine

You did not hear it from him, not even from his allies, but today Netanyahu may be the closest person to the Likud party, at least from the point of view of the leader announced heir. Levine is a smart and intelligent, signed. Some of the strategic moves made by Likud in the elections and the Knesset and even these days – contacts for a solicitation agreement, one of the few who spoke with Netanyahu.

In addition, Levine is on good terms with members of the majority faction and seeks to respond to their inquiries. His political-legal theory is consistent with Netanyahu’s policy and is consistent and unchanging. He is treated with respect and dignity by his political opponents and he is considered a business man. However, this charisma and leadership are not its main features, which raises the question, can it be chosen anyway?

Unlike other candidates, Levine had no intention of becoming a bodyguard, he was not a member of the defense cabinet, but served as chairman of the Foreign and Security Council. However, as stated, this is not enough. His power is measured by “free” voters, who can not yet estimate because he has not yet announced the candidate.

Gods of Israel

In addition to being a Knesset member and senior and senior minister, Katz Likud also serves as chairman of the secretariat, which he was elected to twice, first in 2004 and a second in 2013. Throughout his years in Ligud, he gained more power and control among the members of the Center, which led to him being elected fourth in the primary election. He hopes that this will be the reason for his support, which is currently focused on the election of an interim leader, and that he will lead the way in the primary election for a permanent president from there.

Even in the two-year election campaigns that required Netanyahu to pass resolutions on joining the other parties at the expense of the Knesset members from the shield or list available to him, he was able to do without it. Serious protests. There is an argument that many of the MKs do not want to fight him because of the high status he has at the center.

Recently he was able to form a consistent line with duo Tudi Amsalem and David Biden to double his power at the center. For example, Gotz appointed Nimrod Sabah, Amsalem’s adviser, on his behalf to a panel that would work with Biden to determine the status of the new Likudniks. Election headquarters. “

Katz is a stumbling block. Although he was loyal to Likud and was Ariel Sharon’s aide, although he did not retire to Kadima, he initially voted for a resignation plan, then walked out of the plenum on a final vote, and did so. There was no opposition or resignation.

He has a historical connection with Netanyahu, encountered bumps and crises along the way, and remained loyal to him. Godz defended and strengthened him during his suspicions, and was one of those who stood behind him when he first came to the salad.

July Edelstein

Netanyahu and Edelstein sit side by side. This does not preclude Likud from announcing his intention to run for the presidency three months ago against Benjamin Netanyahu. He was first elected in the party’s primary elections. He is highly respected as a result of his majestic and respectful attitude, and there are differences in style between him and Levine and Godz. For example, he refrained from going to court and condemned it, however, there is an argument around the High Court that his refusal to obey his conduct and judgment undermined his representation.

Based on Edelstein’s action, it is an internalization of the claim that Netanyahu will bring more seats to the party, but will not return to power. Unlike his friends who said they would only compete with Netanyahu the next day, Edelstein fearlessly announced that he would be competing against him once the primary matches took place. The implication is that there are some voters who are tired of Netanyahu, but still see Likut as their home, and he wants to reach them.