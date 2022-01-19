Project Lyra 2.0: A Study to Visit ஓOmuvamua in 2050

In 2017, the interstellar asteroid 1I / `passed through the solar system Oumuamua. A pity, because until a few years ago, we never imagined that we would receive the arrival of the bodies of other stars in our lifetime. But is it all lost? This is because, although `Oumuamua continues to move away from the Sun, it is still a body with interstellar origin, which, logically, is closer than any other star. `Shortly after the discovery of Oumuamua, a mission was proposed to view it, which received its name. Layer project (Project Lyra; Lyra is, in Earth’s view, the `Oumuamua constellation approaching the solar system). Lira’s plan, ‘explored various scenarios with the aim of accelerating the escape speed needed to reach Omuvamuwa in the long run, but due to this body retreat speed, the use of the Oberth maneuver is a very reasonable plan. On the sun, that is, go very close to our star and, at that time, drive a machine and achieve a significant “acceleration” – the popular way of referring to Delta-V, which will allow it to reach ʻOumuamua. .

This maneuver near the Sun requires a huge energy expenditure, and therefore requires a very powerful launcher, as well as a path to use its enormous gravitational pull through Jupiter in general. Head towards the sun. In addition, it is also necessary to match the probe with a thicker solar shield, the mass of which must be subtracted from the payload. However, the Proyecto Lira team responsible for the i4is Association (Initiative for Interstellar Studies), Re-analyzed the possible trajectories of a voyage for ʻOumuamua and concluded that a Solar Oberth maneuver could be delivered to reach umOumuamua. The new route will only require a Thursday fly and the interruption time will be 22 to 26 years. Or the same thing, a mission that departs in 2028 can reach `Oumuamua between 2050 and 2054.

According to a new study, a heavy launcher could launch a small probe into a path that includes one fly of Venus and two flies of Earth before heading to Jupiter. I.e., a classic VEEGA gravity support path, but with a deep space-driven maneuver between the two Earth orbits. The trick to the new trajectory is that the spacecraft will perform the Oberth maneuver on Thursday, which will deliver Delta-V speeds of up to 8 km per second (which will carry solid fuel in two stages). The total Delta-V trajectory after the Oberth maneuver with Jupiter is 15.8 km per second, which is enough to reach `Omwamuwa ‘in less than three decades, although it can reach speeds of up to 30 km per second from Delta-V. Oberth maneuver in the sun, which will allow it to reach `Omwamuwa in 20 years (note that Voyager has a top speed of 16.6 km / h). Depending on the selected vector, the probe analyzes NASA’s SLS Block 1B and SLS Block 2, which can launch 115 kg and 241 kg (New Horizons’ release mass was 478 kg), respectively. Also, no, although the chances of flying before one of the two advanced versions of this SpaceX launcher SLS are high, Starship’s performance has not been studied (or, let it “fly”.).

The disadvantage of this new proposal is that the number of favorable output windows is significantly reduced, but it is certainly the easiest way to implement and, therefore, realistic. Another route mentioned is a maneuver maneuver, which, despite the low gravity, leaves the eclipse plane over Jupiter and returns to the Jovian giant six years later, before firing at Umumuwa. Only a space probe can closely study umOumuamua and determine the true nature of the first galaxy known to mankind. Is it the iceberg of hydrogen ice? Or nitrogen ice? Or an alien solar sailor? Or maybe it’s a simple “asteroid that formed on another star many light years ago from the Sun?

