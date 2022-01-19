MLB: Stephen Bronfman promises ‘more than a field’; Mayor Blonde wants transparency

Tuesday, Dec. 14 2021. 08:29

Montreal – Stephen Bronfman is optimistic about the implementation of his plan in the Peel Basin and promises Montreal “more than a baseball field”. Mayor Valérie Plante is still interested in the project, but reminded him that it should be socially and economically beneficial in the long run.

The chairman of the Montreal Baseball Group (GPM) and the mayor of Montreal gave an update to the media on Tuesday after the project’s promoters updated Ms Blanday’s team on the validity of her plan.

Lots of positivity from Stephen Franfman

Bronfman and his team want to bring Major League Baseball back to Montreal and aim to build a new ground in the Peel Basin. GBM has partnered with developer DeVimco to improve the entire environment surrounding this potential stadium.

This is what Bronfman promised: a community project.

“It’s not just a baseball stadium: it’s a community center for Montreal, which operates 12 months a year,” he said outside the Laurent-Solnier building. It is not found in Montreal. It’s a way to give back to our city we love so much.

“It’s more than a stadium. We’ve talking about an environment, not much about revitalizing a part of Montreal. It’s not just a sports project, it’s a community project.

However, Mayor Blonde recalled that the city of Montreal would not be a promoter of the baseball withdrawal plan and that Montreal taxpayers’ money would not be used to create potential ground.

“Moving Group Baseball Forward and Sharing Their Vision”

“This is a useful meeting. It is important for me to reiterate two important things to the team. First, Montreal will not encourage baseball returns. Second, there will be no public funding from Montreal to set up the stadium,” the mayor told reporters in Rotunda, an Olympic chamber, before the East Montreal Chamber meeting. Trade.

“That being said, this is an interesting project for us, as we have said from the beginning. Obviously there are steps to follow.

Ms. Blonde called on WBG to show transparency and present its program to the public.

“We hear it, see it: there are a lot of questions. The next step, I called the team, I think they really need to do a general update because they are waiting for different answers and in the next few weeks, different components may develop over the next few months. We want to share so that we can make up our minds and see where we are.

“There is excitement, there is curiosity, but there are also fears.

Bronfman promised to do so in the future in January or February. The head of the Claridge investment firm, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, hopes to get the green light soon to present his plan.

“If we can make progress very quickly, we hope it will be positive and then we can express everything. Transparency is very important. We will present all aspects of our project. There will be nothing hidden.

“It all depends: the project in Tampa, our project. Once an element falls into place, it has a domino effect.”

Following the release of the Office de Consultation public de Montréal (OCPM) report, the mayor harshly criticized GBM’s presentation. On Tuesday, Franfman and his team admitted to doing their homework.

"Of course, they did the job. They did a good job, which they believe is the plan. But it's up to them, the advertisers, to present it in a good and proper form.

Last week, Press WBG announced it could seek a financial contribution of up to $ 300 million from Quebec, which is estimated at $ 1 billion depending on the circumstances. Bronfman did not confirm those numbers, saying it was more than a ball park.

During this meeting with Mayor Blande, Bronfman was joined by Claridge President, Pierre Boivin, William Jegher, President, Real Estate, Hospitality and Construction, who is Bronfman’s closest collaborator on the Eastern Region and baseball return file for EY. Architect-Urban Planner Clement Demers.

The designer of Quartier International de Montreal recently joined GBM as a consultant on all matters related to urban planning and development. He is a retired professor from the Faculty of Environmental Design at the University of Montreal.