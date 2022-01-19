Lenovo 13w Yoga, Ultraportable 13 ″ 16 / 10th Touchscreen AMD Nomad Tablet Convertible 10h Education and 4G for Businesses Under Windows 11

Lenovo is launching its new 2-in-1 Hybrid Ultraportable Convertible Lenovo 13w Yoga Tablet aimed at the world of education and business. The 13-inch IPS 16 / 10th touchscreen can be opened 360, running up to Raison 7 on Windows 11 with AMD processor, SSD storage or Wi-Fi Aux, 4G and USB-C connectivity. Thin and light chassis with 10 hours battery life.

The Lenovo 13w Yoga Provides a Announced 10 hours of autonomy under Windows 11 (Pro) Its 51Whr battery can be 80% recharged in 60 minutes.

He puts on weight 1.45 kg, Dimensions 305 x 216.8 x 17.6 mm And adopts Black Thunder Black design with shell Aluminum, Determined by its compliance with US military strength standards MIL-STD-810H.

This is new Ultraportable 2-in-1 It stands for the fact that it can be opened 360 Have to switch Tablet Thanks to him 13.3 inch IPS full HD screen (1920×1200) 16 / 10ème Tactile Multi-touch 300cd / m² with Corning Gorilla Glass protective layer.

It should be noted that the AES stylus is offered as an option.

The screen is, however, a full HD webcam with microphone and privacy shutter to protect privacy. 5.0 megapixel rear webcam Is also on the back.

2 Dolby Audio Speakers, a Leak-resistant Cyclate keyboard With will Backlight But a Fingerprint Reader Power button integratedAuthentication by biometric authentication Via Hello Technology for Windows.

This is new Hybrid Ultraportable Built around the AMD APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) processorOcta Core Raison 7 With Radeon Vega graphics solution. It belongs to the Ryzen 5000U series and is not the latest Ryzen 6000U Rembrandt announced at CES 2022.

Ryzen is associated with 16 GB DDR4 RAM up to 3200MHz (1 soldered part + 1 slot). SSD storage Maximum capacity is 512 GB.

The Lenovo 13w Yoga offers easy access to memory and storage, which is great.

On the connection page, there are wireless modules Wi-Fi print (WiFi 6) and 4G/ LTE, an HDMI 2.0 video output, a headphone / mic combo audio port, 2 USB 3.2 (Gen1), 2 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1) or SD card reader.

The Lenovo 13w Yoga EDU Premium support is provided as well as versions of Microsoft learning tools, tools for the educational world. Lenovo 13w Yoga ENT Targets businesses.

Lenovo informs us that it is expected to turn its new ultraportable 2-in-1 hybrid Lenovo 13w Yoga into a tablet for schools and professionals. From April 2022 From $ 749.