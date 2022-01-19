Home Top News Formula 1 Grand Prix coming soon on the streets of London? | F1only.fr

Formula 1 Grand Prix coming soon on the streets of London? | F1only.fr

Jan 19, 2022 0 Comments
F1 - Bientôt un Grand Prix de Formule 1 dans les rues de Londres ?

According to information reported this week Daily Mail, London Mayor Sadiq Khan would have given the green light to set up a roundabout at the Royal Docks, located east of the city. Formula 1.

Excel London’s largest industrial complex is already located in this industrial district of the city of London. Started with Formula 1.

“There could be an electric situation as sponsors with some of the world’s greatest athletes, an international fan base and some of the world’s largest companies descend on the racetrack over the weekend.” Josh Vander, CEO of 777 Partners explains.

“We will create a world-class sports and recreation complex that will serve the community throughout the year and revitalize the surrounding area. Until this happens you really can not measure it. But I think the impact will be huge.”

“Of course there is great potential. Unmesh Desai, who was elected mayor of London, was added to his role. Has better energy, which is why Formula 1 wants to get involved. They trust us, we trust them. It is a two-way joint. ⁇

It remains to be seen now whether these discussions will lead to something definite with Formula 1, especially when is the controversial Great Britain Grand Prix each year on the Silverstone track?

See also  David Anderson completes the ring in Australia

You May Also Like

La croissance en 2022 en Amérique latine et dans les Caraïbes sera d'à peine 2,1%.

Growth in Latin America and the Caribbean slowed to 2.1% by 2022

Shell

Shell transforms a service station into a charging center in London

Breaking down Lewis Hamilton’s Radio Silence and Whether He Will Return to F1

fossiles Australie

Spectacular fossils have been discovered in Australia

Canada, Argentina and Australia are subject to revocation of travel restrictions

Canada, Argentina and Australia are subject to revocation of travel restrictions

Are you a London Underground or a Paris Metro person?

Are you a London Underground or a Paris Metro person?

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *