Jan 19, 2022 0 Comments
Fighting (and moving), Andy Murray won his first win in Melbourne since 2017

Tennis – Three years after announcing the end of his career, Scott lives as a second teenager in Melbourne

Immortal Andy. Five years … Britain, who have long been considered to have lost to tennis due to multiple injuries in tennis, have not won a single match in five years.Open Australia. Is now done after the incredible operation of Vin Andy Murray, The 113th player in the world, fought hard in the first round 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, on Tuesday, beating Georgia’s Nicolas Basilashvili (23rd). Australian Open.

Scott, 34, with hip prosthesis Invitee Recipient, Ending his third match point in 2019 for his return to Melbourne after the first round elimination against Roberto Autista Aquitaine. “In a situation like this, I’m glad to be competing here with you,” he told the public after qualifying. Last week, the former World No. 1 reached the final of the ATP Tournament in Sydney, after his 46th and final title, won in Antwerp in October 2019, but lost to Russia’s Aslan Kardashian.

