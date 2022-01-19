An Introduction with Al Pacino and Jared Leto?

Gucci’s house Released on November 24, it still follows: Jared Leto, still under the spell of the film, dreams of pioneering each other with Al Pacino.

It was a crazy dream, but who would not have the same desire? Jared Leto, under the spell of Al Pacino Since they met in Sett Gucci’s house, Is apparently boiling to create a second image. And not ideas he didn’t have: Dreamy, Jared Leto told Jess Cage His desire to create a preface to the duet with Italian mythology.

De Al Pacino, a fan of Jared Leto

Two actors Ridley met Scott on the set of the event film, Play in it Lady Gaga, Adam Driver And Jeremy Irons. Jared Lotto plays Pavlo Gucci (Mauricio Gucci’s cousin, murdered by his ex-wife).Pere, son of Al Pacino Incarne, Aldo Gucci. In this critically acclaimed film, Ridley Scott revisitedHe is the dark secrets of the Gucci family empire. There we see the unrecognizable Leto, but at the pinnacle of his talent. Created from head to toe, the actor’s physique and voice changed so that even his colleagues could not recognize him. He was able to work to reflect the Italian accent.

Jared Leto especially enjoyed filming with Al Pacino, and seems ready to go back to filming with the legendary actor at any moment. Inspired by the relationship between son and father Gucci, The American actor wants to dedicate their own image to them. * “(Al Pacino) was wonderful and generous. All you can believe is he (…) I was totally in heaven with him and Riley “* . What makes him want to make a second film focusing only on father and son, is already the title: “We can call it that: we’re only two.”

If this possible premise were in the realm of imagination, You can not help but find a certain beauty there and dream a little with Jared Leto. Nothing is impossible, especially in Hollywood …