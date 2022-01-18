Home World True or false? Djokovic’s fans abducted two kangaroos and rounded them up

Jan 18, 2022 0 Comments
This photo is said to have six people spinning a poor kangaroo on a skewer. Photo: BG-VOICE.BG

The message created to mock the emotions around the tennis player is fake

Six Serbs kidnapped and rounded up two kangaroos in support of Novak Djokovic in Toronto. According to bg-voice.com, the perpetrators entered a local zoo and killed two rare western gray kangaroos, Skippy and Ralph, in the United States and Chicago.

The men were arrested by regional police. In an attempt to stop someone, he began shouting “NATO killers”, stripped off the clothes of one of the killed animals and shook his head. At all times, men who were apparently drunk praised Novak Djokovic, claiming to be proud to be Orthodox Serbian citizens. A photo showing rare animals being roasted at a local football field appeared on social media.

Police have registered a case and are investigating a complaint lodged by a woman who witnessed the incident. As they were walking with the dogs, one of the group turned around and asked a woman if she would like to add her pet to the two kangaroos currently rotating on the sledge.

The news was first reported on worldgreynews.com, but it is believed to be fake and was created to mock the emotions surrounding tennis player Novak Djokovic’s misfortunes. To make it sound more plausible, DNA analysis of the bent meat was done immediately, showing that it was the abducted skippies and Ralph. The management of the grieving zoo has decided to set up a memorial to the animals that died in an absurd manner.

