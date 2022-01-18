For the first time since the beginning of the protests in Kazakhstan, Nazarbayev issued a statement

Former President of Kazakhstan Narsultan Nazarbayev, in his first speech to the people since the beginning of the protests in the country, said that there was no conflict or conflict between the elites.

According to Ukrinform, Nazarbayev’s video address was published on its text portal There, Posted on YouTube.

“In response to numerous appeals to me and the media coverage, I handed over power to President Qasim-Jomar Tokyo in 2019, then retired, and now I am on a decent holiday in the capital. I have not gone anywhere in Kazakhstan,” he said. Nazarbayev.

According to him, the current President of Kazakhstan Qasim-Jomar Tokayev has full power.

“He is the chairman of the Security Council. The president will soon be elected leader of the Noor Otton party. Therefore, there is no conflict or conflict within the upper echelons.

According to Ukrinform, since the beginning of the political crisis in Kazakhstan, Narsultan Nazarbayev and his family members have not appeared in public and commented on what is happening in the country.

Many local media outlets reported that Nazarbayev had left Kazakhstan, but soon his adviser, spokesman Idos Ugibai, said that Elbazi was in the Kazakh capital. According to him, Nazarbayev holds a series of consultative meetings and is in direct contact with the President of Kazakhstan Tokayev.

Rallies against the sharp rise in liquefied gas prices began on January 2 in Janavosan (a town in the Mangystov region in the west) in Kazakhstan. Despite the resignation of the government and the announcement of a reduction in gas prices, they escalated into mass protests.

Authorities in Kazakhstan have called for a joint security agreement to quell the protests. The CSTO has officially confirmed the visit of the Russian military delegation and its allies to Kazakhstan.

January 7, President of Kazakhstan Ordered the firing on protesters without warning.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that 9,900 people had been detained as of January 11.

On January 12, President Djokovic lifted the state of emergency in some areas ahead of schedule.

On January 13, the withdrawal of the Joint Security Agreement (CSTO) began in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Nazarbayev’s three nephews resigned. Djokovic also fired Nazarbaye’s nephew Samad Abhishek, the first deputy chairman of the National Security Council.