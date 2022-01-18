Christy Brinkley, 67, wears a black thong bikini in a mirror selfie: ‘Thank you’

Christy Brinkley seems to be ready to drown in the fountain of youth.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Taken and shared on Instagram on Sunday A glass selfie of itself When she used the lip plumber, she wore a thin black thong bikini. The 67-year-old hid her blonde dress with a thin cream lace cover-up and a straw hat.

“The hat [check] Solar screen [check] SBLA puffy and sculpted lips [check] Spying [check] “Starred.

Brinkley and his family managed to escape by going to a seaside apartment in Turks & Caicos during the winter months. Brinkley also owns a home in Hamptons, New York.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, daughter of Christy Brinkley, shares several Caribbean getaway swimming scenes

Since coming to his beach home, Brinkley has shared many photos of his daily adventures on social media. In Selfie without makeup, Brinkley noted that he is still active in paradise.

“Sunset bike and walk,” she wrote. “PS If you don’t ride the bike it will rust. The same thing with your body! You have to move it! Push it! ⁇

In April, a mother of three opened up about sharing photos of her bustling swimsuit.

“I publish these pictures because I hear women my age always say, ‘Thank you for changing the way people think about numbers,'” Brinkley told Fox News. “At that time, the numbers meant something. I remember people thinking that after the age of 30, you should not wear your hair over your shoulders or move your knees.”

“I have always found myself being very strict with these rules,” he shared. “Everyone is different, everyone is unique. But it’s like telling a gymnast that you can not go beyond a certain age. It does not mean anything. If you have big legs, show them off. If there is something you really want about yourself, celebrate. Do not allow these numbers to control you.

Brinkley starred in three series covers for SI swimwear in 1979, 1980 and 1981. At age 63, he appeared for the fourth time with his daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and sailor Brinkley-Cook.

Asked if she sees SI posing back in a swimsuit, Brinkley replied, “I doubt it.”

“I feel like I was there, I did it,” he said. “When I put my bathing suit back on, I think I should also snorkel and dive and watch the fish. ⁇

At the time, Brinkley shared some tips for those who wanted to start a healthy lifestyle, but did not know where to start.

“I would tell them it comes down to the basics of good nutrition and daily exercise,” Brinkley said. “I have always been a vegetarian. I have been a vegetarian for many years since I was a vegetarian. I will always say that I am a growing vegetarian. But there are some things that prevent you from being branded as a vegetarian. As always, when I’ve been in Italy, I like the juicy ball of mozzarella. I like oysters on a good plate.

“Whenever I’ve been on an island, I’m drawn to the ocean,” he revealed. “The fish I eat are very rare, but I rarely eat a single fish. I do not like big fish like tuna because you have to be careful because there is a lot of mercury. But I’m going to make a small fish. I really like healthy Mediterranean vegetarian food. It’s delicious and Let’s face it, a tasty meal is important, especially if you want to stick with it.

“But when it comes to health, they say summer bikinis are made for winter,” Brinkley continued. “I believe this. Beautiful aging skin starts when you are young. However, it is never too late to introduce you to the best new products. And when it comes to beauty, I feel like I’m always learning. It continues with me. I feel young.”