Leftists are campaigning in a scattered order, is the epidemic seen from Australia and has the epidemic started?

More and more candidates … but not yet clear. This evening, at a quarter of an hour, we are taking into account the campaign of the left-wing presidential candidates. The day after Novak Djokovic left, we headed for Australia. Why did the citizens have such a bad experience when an unvaccinated tennis player came to their area? Then, we ask epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet (with confidence), he announced that we were starting the epidemic fall this morning.

The popular primary has surpassed the 250,000 mark. This citizen nomination system combines the main parties of the Greens and the Republicans. The only downside: the idea of ​​a single candidate on the left did not convince the main interested parties. Anne Hidalgo, Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Yannick Jadot have already warned that the vote will not be taken into account. Unlike Christian Taubra, he has officially declared himself a candidate. With all these candidates, it is difficult to follow all the highlights of the campaign on the left. So we asked Franz Info’s political journalist Benjamin Mathieu to tell us about his latest adventures.

“The bad situation is moving, the decline has begun,” said Pr. Arnaud Fontanet announced this morning. On this “blue Monday”, the most depressing day of the year, the epidemiologist is finally bringing us some good news. The report will also help reduce tensions after parliament passes legislation on the vaccine. But epidemic has taught us not to rejoice too soon.

Deported Novak Djokovic left Australia yesterday. Exit the Grand Slam hope for the world’s No. 1 player in tennis. But the ten days of hand wrestling between that player and the Australian government would not have been in vain. The affair was able to attract attention in a remote country that rarely makes the front page in Europe and does not experience the same epidemic as France. We asked Thomas Mercier, a journalist living abroad in Melbourne, about his daily life.

