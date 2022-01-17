Laura Turner says Fallen Sherock’s fame should be included in 2022 Premier League darts | Darts News

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



According to Laura Turner, Fallen Sherock’s fame could justify giving him a place in this year’s Premier League Darts Championship.

Sherock missed out on a PDC tour card after failing to qualify from Q School last week, but could be included in the eight-man squad for the redesigned Premier League this season.

The 27-year-old, who exploded on the darts scene by reaching the third round in 2020, became the first – and only woman – to win the World Championships.

By advancing to the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam of the Darts last November, Sherak reaffirmed his excellent credentials, but failed to improve on Alexandra Palace’s record with a first-round defeat at the World Championships in December.

Turner, who plays alongside Sherok in the PDC women’s series, says she understands how organizers can justify her rival’s inclusion or omission.

“He should now be one of the commercial assets in the Darts,” Turner said. Sky game. “She’s a hot asset, and everyone loves to watch Fallen play.

“Now that we’re under eight, it’s hard to get it from what we saw, but I still wouldn’t be surprised if they did it.

“I could understand the frustration associated with money in the eyes of the players who were to be selected, but that’s the way you look at it. Darts are a business like sport and entertainment and everything in between.

“It would not surprise me if she gets a spot, and you can justify it based on how many people want to see Fallen Sherak play, but my instinct is that it will go to the top eight players in the world. Or out of the world. Top 10.”

“Cherokee can develop game”

Turner hopes that Sherock’s presence at the Premier League and other major events will help boost the game’s global profile.

“You see who in the press, who you keep looking at, who people talk about, so she has a big name because of what she’s achieved,” Turner said.

“It’s hard – you like bumps in the seats, you want to sell tickets – she’s opened up darts to a completely different audience, and I’m not only seen a lot of people who have never seen it before, but also different geographical locations where populations occur. People are in the United States.

“This is the type you want. You like people who are involved in a game that engages other audiences, so it’s bigger and bigger and better and better.

“Challenge tour leads to second chance”

After Lisa Ashton achieved this feat in 2020, Sherak Milton endured a difficult week at UK Q School in Cairns after failing to become the second woman to feature on the PDC tour.

However, Turner thinks he can make an impact in the professional rounds this season if he chooses the Sherock Challenge tour and gets off to a good start.

“Q-School should be one of the most horrific playgrounds you can play in,” Turner said. “Part of it was the luck of the draw, part of it was making your best performance right now. Fallon had some good games and close calls, but unfortunately those results didn’t quite suit him.

“Everyone is fighting for that tour card, and as we have seen there are some amazing players who could not do it this time and will not be able to do it next time.

“Next weekend will be the first challenging tour of the year. Anyone who has played at Q School can go, and anyone who plays well on this first-week challenge tour is getting ready to be on the Pro Circuit as the next Reserve player.

“I think the Challenge Tour will definitely be a great place to hone your skills and practice for that sport. I think this is a great opportunity, I think the exhibitions are good too, but again, it’s a competition on a platform. For me personally, I would look at the challenge tour and train more and more in competitions. ⁇