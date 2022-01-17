Celine Dion: Suffering from health problems, he canceled his concerts in North America

For medical reasons, Celine Dion canceled a series of concerts in North America on Saturday, January 15, 2022. She follows the doctor’s recommendations after “severe and persistent muscle cramps”.

This is news that will disappoint and worry the singer’s fans again. The Quebec star has decided to cancel several concerts on his tour of North America after new health issues.

“Acute and persistent muscle cramps”

“I hoped I would be ready to go back on stage now, but I find I have to be more patient,” Celine Dion explains on social media, where she announced the cancellation of several dates. The show is scheduled to run from March 9 to April 22 in 16 North American cities.

The continuation of his health problems was at the origin of this cancellation process. For months, Celine Dion has been suffering from “severe and persistent muscle cramps”. According to a report it will take “longer than she expected” to heal.

A European tour in May

“Our shows require a lot of organization and preparation, so we have to make decisions today that will affect the plans in two months,” he explained before continuing: “I’m very happy if I see health, there will be infection. Be behind us, I’ll be back on stage.”

Finally, the singer thanked her fans for inspiring her at all stages of her life. “I feel your love and support, it means a lot to me,” he explained.

For now, the European dates of his tour of Europe from May 25 have not yet been canceled.