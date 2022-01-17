Australia – Road – Nicole Fryn, crowned: “Now or Never”

Expected in time trial after his third place last year, Nicole Fryn Missed its target. “Only” 7eThe 29-year-old Australian won the road race this Sunday and clinched the top spot. Australian Championship. Just a few seconds of the two favorites Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), and current champion of the scale Ruby Roseman-Cannon (Bike Exchange-Jaiko), Fran Couldn’t wait for the sprint. Arrived late in cycling, resident in Australian training Roxsolt Liv Sram Won his first UCI race.

Australian Coronation of Nicole Fryn

“It’s not now or ever, because Ruby and Grace are still close, it’s not possible for me.” Said Nicole Fryn Nearby Cycling news. “So the gap opens. Don’t do bad time testing like you did on Wednesday. You’re good. I want to be 100% professional. I’m definitely going to sink a little deeper this year.

Last year, Nicole Fryn Had the opportunity to discover cycling Europe After joining Dipco-SVP At the end of the season. On the show: Paris-Roubaix And other Dutch classics. “It gave me a little bit of confidence, and I was a little more confident about myself in Peloton … and then I wanted it to go back to Europe.” She continued. And add: “I do not like people saying you can not do anything. If someone says you can not do it, I tell them: I’ll show you.”