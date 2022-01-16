There is no compelling reason or isolation when returning to France

From January 14, vaccinated travelers from the United Kingdom will no longer have to present a mandatory reason for 48-hour isolation upon arrival in France.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 13 janvier 2022 18h03] The government has decided to relax the conditions for vaccinated passengers to enter France UK. From Friday, January 14, they will no longer have to present a compelling reason or value 48-hour isolation upon arrival in the region. A negative PCR or antigen test less than 24 hours should always be given. Non-vaccinated travelers must justify the compelling reason and adhere to a strict ten-day isolation period at this location, ”the government said.

For its part, the UK was already there Relaxed its entry requirements. Passengers will no longer have to take the screening test against Covid 19 before their journey. If vaccinated, they do not have to isolate themselves while waiting for the results of the PCR test conducted after their arrival.

Before talking about the epidemic-related restrictions, it should be noted that ‘there is no policy of free movement between France and the United Kingdom from December 31, 2020, the date of the UK’s permanent departure from the EU’. . However, tourists with less than 6 months are exempt from the visa.

France is considered an “orange” country, where the virus is most prevalent, but without restricted rates and worrying variations, the UK is not one of the “red” countries. Strictly advised not to go at present. France, on the other hand, advises those who have not yet been vaccinated not to go to the “orange” country. Following the emergence of the Omicron variant, mandatory PCR testing and isolation until results are obtained are now mandatory to enter the UK.

No curfew has been imposed in the UK since the outbreak, even during periods of severe imprisonment. However there are certain restrictions in place at night, such as closing discotheques.

Travel is possible in each of the four countries of the United Kingdom, even if the authorities say to limit travel as much as possible. These trips from one country to another were not counted as international travel by UK authorities. If you change countries in the UK after 10 days of isolation, you do not need to complete the test, self-isolation or location form. Keep in mind that wearing a mask is mandatory on all public transportation and at airports.

The mask must be worn in all stores and supermarkets in the UK. Bars, restaurants, museums and cinemas are open. Outside, gatherings of more than 30 people are prohibited, while a maximum of 6 people can meet in one’s home (or only those coming from 2 households).

Authorities often conduct inspections to ensure compliance with both these measures and isolation. In case of violations, unrestricted fines are provided. Keep in mind that all the activities mentioned in this article are subject to change and may vary to some extent depending on the different countries that make up the United Kingdom. Scotland, for example, has taken some specific measures, including closing pubs, cafes and restaurants at 10.30pm in areas most affected by the so-called Level 2 (especially Glasgow and Edinburgh).

Air France, British Airways, Air Corsica, EasyJet, Ryanair, Jet 2, Wooling Airlines, Flype, Skytaxy. Despite restrictions surrounding travel between France and the United Kingdom, 9 airlines currently operate direct flights from France to various London airports (major Heathrow, but not Gatwick or Stansted).

If an airline asks its passengers to comply with the authorities’ requirements, it is necessary to check before departure. For example, at the time of booking, Air France stated that it would refuse to board anyone who did not wear a surgical mask. For its part, British Airways allows you to book your Govt checks before or after booking your flight.