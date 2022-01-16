Steelers: Juju Smith-Schuster’s surprise return against leaders (NFL)

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. 3:08 p.m.

RTS and RTS Direct will host a playoff game between the Steelers and Chiefs on Sunday night at 8:15 p.m.

Pre-match | Analysis by Pierre Versailles

The Pittsburgh Steelers can count on receiver Juju Smith-Suster in Sunday night’s playoff game against the leaders in Kansas City.

Steelers have removed the 25-year-old recipient’s name from the injured list.

God answered my prayers & I recovered from a shoulder injury that ended the season more than I expected. I could not believe I would get another chance to bang with this team and play in the playoffs to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo! pic.twitter.com/SdAKl3SrYx – Juju Smith-Suster (TeamJuJu) January 15, 2022

Smith-Suster underwent shoulder surgery in October and his season is thought to be over, but his rehab seems to have gone faster than expected, and he will give Ben Rothlisberger one more goal in the future to retire. A surprising victory over mighty leaders.

In five games this season, Smith-Suster has caught 15 passes for 129 yards. He added a touch of down.