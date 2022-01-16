Novak Djokovic, who failed in court, was expelled from Australia

Novak Djokovic in a car driving to his lawyers’ offices to attend the Australian Federal Court’s online hearing in Melbourne on January 16, 2022. James Rose / AB

This is the end of a long soap opera. An appeal against Novak Djokovic’s expulsion was rejected by a federal court on Sunday, January 16. The three judges of the court unanimously upheld the decision of the Minister of Immigration on Friday to cancel the visa of the 34-year-old Serbian in the public interest. The world number one in tennis will not play in the Australian Open on Monday, where he is expected to win 21.e Grand Slam title, record-breaking.

“I am very disappointed with the court’s decision to dismiss my appeal against the minister’s decision to cancel my visa. The player said in a statement released Sunday. I respect that [cette] The decision and I will co-operate with the relevant authorities regarding my departure from the country. “I’m taking time to relax and recover now” He added a player whose life could be affected by this setback.

Meanwhile, the Australian government has welcomed his victory. ‘Australia’s strong border security policy keeps us safe during epidemics Immigration Minister Alex Hawk said in a statement. “Australians have made great sacrifices to get here and the Morrison government is determined to maintain that position.” He added.

Fears of a “rise of peace”

In his decision, which was filed in court on Saturday, he argued in the presence of Alex Hawk Djokovic that he had not been vaccinated against Kovit-19 and that he had lied about the documents he had entered into the Australian border. “Health hazard to Australian community”. According to him, it is encouraging “Vaccine resistance” As the Omigron variant spreads faster, Australians may be prevented from getting their booster shots.

The champion’s presence in Australia is even possible “Domestic unrest leads to uprising”The Minister further said that on Friday, Djokovic’s visa was revoked a second time under his will, Calling “Causes of Health and Public Order”. Although Djokovic himself describes the risk of infection for Australians “Indifference”, The Minister realized that his “Contempt” The enactment of health rules against Covid 19 is a bad example.

The visa was twice revoked

The Australian government suffered a humiliating setback on January 10 when a judge stopped Djokovic’s deportation, restored his visa and ordered his immediate release. The immigration minister, however, revoked the player’s visa for the second time on Friday under his discretion, and Djokovic returned to the Park Hotel on Saturday morning, now the world-famous strict detention center for illegal aliens.

In a statement on Wednesday, Djokovic admitted that he had incorrectly filled out his entry notice for Australia. The player, who holds 86 ATP titles, was spotted in Serbia and Spain two weeks before his arrival. Upon arrival he begged, contrary to what he had said on the immigration form “Human error”.

This action-packed soap opera has been set up in a country where residents have borne some of the toughest restrictions in the world to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 for nearly two years, and elections are expected until May. Pressure has intensified around accused Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison“Incompetence” By the labor opposition.

The Djokovic affair is being actively pursued in Serbia, where “Knoll” is considered a national hero. On Friday, President Alexander Vuிக்i blamed Australia “Misconduct” Player.

