MLB Training Camp | Referee Tanya Millat may finally go to Florida

Jan 16, 2022 0 Comments
Twist: A Quebec official who was scheduled to travel to Florida this week for an MLB training camp, but a woman who appeared to have been denied a visa, can finally pick up her bags.

Jean-Francois Teotonio

Tanya Millat received an MLB scholarship last November to attend training at Wendelstedt Arbitration School in Florida. The four-week camp began on January 2, but the MLB kept Millette in the snow for mysterious reasons.

An article from Press Telling the story, which was released on Saturday, would have provoked the mobilization needed for the file to be banned.

“Earlier today, the Major League Baseball file manager contacted Tanya to offer an apology and explanation for the turmoil over the past few days,” said Jean-Franோois Arsenal, chairman of the provincial committee of baseball Quebec officials. On the Federation website. Faced with complex administrative procedures and the delays that come with them, Tanya’s residence permit in the United States was compromised and the file … was forgotten on a shelf. ⁇

With training already underway in Florida starting January 2, Tanya Millat was awarded Project B by the MLB: a call for the “advanced course” of the Minor League Baseball Umpire Development.

“Therefore, Tanya will be invited to the second round of the evaluation camp, which will bring together the best selectors from the initial four-week camp,” Arsenal explained in an email. The training will take place from January 31 to February 11.

So, a happy ending for the young referee who wants a professional career.

