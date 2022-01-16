In April 2010, Jean-Baptiste Torret attacked the road with Michael Simino from Los Angeles, Colorado. “If you want to understand my pictures, Director of The journey to the end of hell, You have to see the terrain where they were shot. “ This verbal and recorded road movie will become the first published profile Cinema notebooks Then a book. Ten years later, Simino is no more, but his ghost continues to haunt some gaps in American space.



Filmed in the winter of 2020, Michael Simino, an American Mirage Following in the director’s footsteps and exploring his western countries, this real and imaginary America transcended the vast expanses of Montana he filmed. At the gate of heaven For the Mingo Junction community in Ohio, the small steel town that functioned as the organization The journey to the end of hell.

In the footsteps of a myth. Or myths. First, a cult filmmaker who is at once omnipresent and invisible. Then America, the great plains, lost cities and broken dreams. The two join forces in this beautiful film, after which its author is the third We blew it (2017), Portrait of the United States (already) and End of Utopianism, and Tario Argento: sighs on the distant sidewalk (2019) Dedicated to the Maestro Yellow. The mighty passerby, the frantic film historian, Jean-Baptiste Thoreau He is back in the news for the second time in a few months after his latest and essential book Michael Deer. Wonders of the Contemporary (Flammarion). And it has a very beautiful picture, thoughtful, brilliant and excellent richness *.

Before we dive into that, let’s get back to its origins. In 2010, Jean-Baptiste Thoret joined a new editorial staff Cinema notebooks, He proposes to write a long essay about a great man of cinema. We ask him who he thinks he is. He cites three names: Friedkin, Delon and Simino. The latter is chosen, but no one knows where it is. The director has completely disappeared from the radar after his last film. The Sensor In 1996, and the publication of his novel Great Jane In 2001. Thoreau leads the investigation. The problem for him. He contacts the filmmaker’s lawyers. One of them responds and puts him in the path of Simone’s producer and collaborator, John Carelli. He gives her his plan and she informs the director about it, but he hesitates. Ten months later, he finally accepts an appointment. They end up in a restaurant in Los Angeles, where Simino “cooks” tortillas at John Ford. The director assures us of our comrade’s encyclopedic knowledge, but he says nothing about the project. Simino takes him back to his hotel and asks when they will see each other again. Thorde understands that he has just given his agreement, but Simino lays down his rules: the debate will take place when he travels from California to Colorado. Thoret records their transactions. A book was produced **. After that comes the opportunity to make a film. But Thorde did not like the director’s mediocre portrait. He looks for an indirect way and finds it: is going to encounter additional features The journey to the end of hell. This will be the starting point of the documentary.

Diving in rural America

The film begins at the junction of Mingo, a remote village in Ohio, 70 km from Pittsburgh. This is where Simino set up his cameras in 1977 to film some of his iconic scenes The journey to the end of hell. Thoreau provides the site for citizens. The film is long overdue. It is above all the question of the steel mills that closed its doors and the dramatic effects it had on the city. Then, when talking about the film, it is to show the indelible mark that is imprinted on the memory of those who participated in it or those who took part in it. For these local people, it marks a kind of golden age: their youth but the period in which we worked hard and the community was most cohesive. They are unanimous: Simino has succeeded in drawing a realistic and true portrait of their community.

The rest of the film is specifically about cinema, which is intertwined with recent interviews (James Tobek, Oliver Stone, John Savage, Quentin Tarantino) and the spectacular scenery of the roads that stretch to infinity and the voice that comes mysteriously beyond Simino’s grave (in 2016). Shooting and reception Duck (1974), At the gate of heaven (1980), The Sicilian (1987), and The Sensor (1996) mentioned, sometimes briefly. Thoreau did not focus on the various films, but rather on the filmmaker’s inspirations and his passions: John Ford, frankly, Beckinba and Viscondi, but Frank Lloyd Wright, architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Success ***.

Archeology of sight

Thorde deviates from the usual holographic format of documentaries about directors, in which flattery is the rule. Stimulates the world of the filmmaker by bringing out the signs of his cinema in the present, he smells his vision. It is an archetype of sight but of the ear. We will long remember an admirable scene of Thorde playing the wonderful soundtrack composed by Stanley Myers. Deer hunter To John Chavez: Filmed at his home in California, the actor wandered in front of the camera, all the emotions attached to the film coming to the surface and imprinting on his face and his gaze, a great moment.

As a good historian, Thoreau seizes the opportunity to fight against some of the ideas he has acquired, especially according to it. The gate of heaven Would have ruined the filmmaker’s life and dried up his inspiration. Or those who say Deer hunter It will be a film about Vietnam and it will put an end to the new Hollywood. Simino does not always come out of a developed gym: some point to his megalomania, his outrageous perfectionism. But even his strict freedom. He was an idealist, whose critical sense his country never understood or accepted, and who was little skilled at reflecting.

One question remains: why has he not toured for the last twenty years of his life? The mystery remains, but one thing is certain: Simino does not want to adapt to his time. He was always indefinite and did not want to fit into the mold.

Finally, Michael Simino, an American Mirage He reclaims the precious word of the ubiquitous filmmaker through his imprint on world cinema, and the invisible like a ghost he wanted to shoot behind these mountains and these roads. A beautiful marzipan.

January 19, 2021 – From Jean-Baptiste Thoreau, With John Savage, Tommy Fitzgerald, James Tobag

* The short version of the documentary aired in May 2021 under the title Arte Michael Simino, God bless America .

** Michael Simino. Lost Voices of America, Released in 2013, now out of print Except in the ebook .

*** The list of Simino’s unimplemented projects is longer than in his films English Wikipedia page Of the director.