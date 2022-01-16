Health. Epstein-Barr virus may be the cause of multiple sclerosis, according to an American study

Multiple sclerosis is often caused by the Epstein-Barr virus, according to a new study by US researchers who have first identified the culprit of this autoimmune disease.

This finding raises hopes for the future development of a therapeutic approach that will make it possible to cure this disease, which affects about 2.8 million people worldwide.

95% of all adults are infected with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which can cause other diseases such as mononucleosis.

The hypothesis has been explored for many years

The study was published in the prestigious journal This Week Science, Showing that this virus is essential for the development of multiple sclerosis, even if not all infected people develop the disease.

The hypothesis has been studied for many years, but is difficult to prove, especially since the virus is so common, and the symptoms of the disease begin only ten years after the onset of the infection.

Solid evidence for the cause

Alberto Asserio, lead author and professor of epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health, said it was “the first study to provide compelling evidence for the cause.”

Can prevent most cases of multiple sclerosis

“This is an important step because by stopping Epstein-Barr virus infection, most cases of multiple sclerosis can be prevented,” he added in a statement. “Targeting this virus will lead to finding a cure.”

Researchers have enlisted more than 10 million young people in the U.S. military over 20 years, 955 of whom were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during their service. According to this work, after being infected with the Epstein-Barr virus, the risk of multiple sclerosis infection increased by 32, but other viruses remained unchanged after infection.

Stanford University published a commentary on the study, according to researchers Science, Other factors, for example, genetics, may play a role in the development or non-development of the disease.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). It causes a disorder of the immune system, which attacks the envelope myelin, which is used to protect nerve fibers. Developed by “attacks”, the disease can vary greatly from one patient to another but can also have consequences, and is one of the most frequent causes of disability in young people.

Moderna begins clinical trials of the Epstein-Barr virus vaccine

The American company Moderna announced last week that it had begun clinical trials of the Epstein-Barr vaccine against humans.