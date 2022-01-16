Eruption in Tonga – Tsunami hits Japanese archipelago, US and Chile are on alert

Authorities in the United States have recommended that Hawaii be evacuated following a volcanic eruption in the Pacific archipelago.

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued for Tonga on Saturday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the tsunami hit the southern island of Amami Oshima at 11:55 pm local time (1455 GMT) on Saturday, before other areas along Japan’s Pacific coast saw small waves.

National Public Television NHK switched to a special program with live broadcasts from the port cities concerned, calling for the evacuation of high-altitude residents, with nothing too unusual in film broadcasting.

During a news conference televised at midnight, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said a tsunami alert had been issued for a wave of about 1 meter after 11:00 pm local time. An official said during the press conference, “We call on residents to react.

“Leave Beaches, Ports”

A tsunami alert was issued Saturday morning for the west coast of Hawaii, which has already been hit by “minor flooding”, according to the U.S. Meteorological Service.

The National Weather Service recommends “leaving beaches, harbors and marinas” in the affected areas, noting that the U.S. Hawaiian Islands did not cause damage and that “only minor ones” were affected by the flood.

The states of California, Oregon and Washington may be affected, with Alaska and the Canadian province of British Columbia referring to the NWS.

The Met Office warned that “the main expected damage is strong currents and flooding of beaches and low-lying areas.” See also Three species of sharks found in the Thames

“Precautionary Measures”

Chile’s National Emergency Management Agency (ONEMI) has warned of a possible “small tsunami” of Easter Island and other Chilean archipelagos following a volcanic eruption in the Tonga Islands.

As a precautionary measure, the Juan Fernண்டndez Archipelago has been asked to evacuate coastal areas prone to small tsunamis due to volcanic eruptions in the islands of San Felix, Easter Island and Chile. Will occur, ”Onmi said in a statement.

Tsunami warnings have been issued for Fiji and Samoa, New Zealand and Australia.

Australian authorities have warned people in Sydney and its region of New South Wales to “get out of the water and out of the water”.

The wave is about 1.2 meters

Hundreds of miles away from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’boi volcano – hundreds of miles away – a tsunami of about 1.2 meters caused by a new eruption that caused residents of the Tonga Islands to flee to higher ground on Saturday.

AFP

King Tubo VI of Tonga was evicted from the royal palace in Nuku’loba and taken to a villa not far from the beach.

The volcanic eruption lasted eight minutes and was heard as loud as “distant thunder” on the Fiji Islands 800 km away, Fijian officials said.

They warned residents to shut off the water supply to protect them from acid rain or ash.

Victorina Kyowa of the Tonga Public Utilities Commission called on people to “stay away from dangerous places, beaches, reefs and all plains.”

Authorities have advised the entire population to stay indoors as much as possible and wear masks if they have to go outside and to protect all water supplies there. See also Amazon can take on supermarkets with absolutely free foods delivery

( AFP )