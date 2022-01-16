A giant volcano erupts in the Pacific Ocean and a shock wave is felt in the Baltic region

A giant volcano erupted Saturday in the Pacific Ocean near Tonga. Its vibrational wave is also felt in the Baltic region.

“The shock wave caused by the eruption of the giant volcano near Tonga has also been detected in our region. The barometer at the University of Dortmund recorded the tab” Atmospheric pressure just minutes after 9 pm Latvian time, “said Martin.

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

No casualties were reported in Tonga.

Footage posted on social media shows water flowing through the church and other buildings, but eyewitnesses say the capital, Nukulovu, is covered in ashes.

The tsunami alert was issued and people took refuge in high places.

King Tubo VI of Tonga was expelled from the fort in the capital.

New Zealand security forces have said they are monitoring the situation in Tonga and are ready to provide assistance if requested by the Tongan government, but so far no such request has been made, New Zealand Radio reported.

Authorities in several parts of the Pacific region, including Samoa, Fiji and New Zealand, have issued tsunami warnings.

The eruption of the volcano occurred intermittently in late December, but on Friday the eruption was seven times stronger than before, according to the Tonga Geological Survey.

The capital of Tonga is located 65 km north of the volcano.

The initial eruption lasted eight minutes, releasing ash and smoke into the air for several kilometers.