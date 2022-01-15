Home Top News Western Australia recorded a low of 50.7 degrees Celsius

Western Australia recorded a low of 50.7 degrees Celsius

Jan 15, 2022 0 Comments
Western Australia recorded a low of 50.7 degrees Celsius

Such temperatures may be common due to global warming.

Article written by

Posted

Update

Study time: 1 minute.

The Western Australian State Meteorological Agency reported a record high of 50.7 degrees Celsius in the far western city on Wednesday (January 13). The coastal city of Onslow “It simply came to our notice then : 50.7 C, a record in Western Australia and the hottest on record in Australia for 62 years “, Depending on the system.

Director of Climate Council of Australia, Martin Rice, He pointed out that this record is part of a long-term trend of global warming induced by the burning of coal, oil and gas. This extreme temperature already exists “Deadly Disasters” In Australia.

“Heat waves are the killer killers in Australia, causing more deaths than any other extreme weather event.”

Martin Rice, Director of the Australian Climate Council

AFP quoted

Australia experienced the Australian summer of 2021, which was marked by massive wildfires in the west of the country and deadly flooding on its east coast. According to Martin Rice, these record temperatures will become commonplace without reducing greenhouse gas emissions. “Sydney and Melbourne will have 50 ° C summer days by 2030”, He estimated.

See also  Ryanair plans to exit the London Stock Exchange

You May Also Like

Google buys London offices for $ 1 billion

Google buys London offices for $ 1 billion

Séverine Raimond, the first female coach to compete in the prestigious Trotting Race

Séverine Raimond, the first female coach to compete in the prestigious Trotting Race

Jugé laid et trop cher, le «Marble Arch Mound» aura fait la quasi-unanimité contre lui, pendant ces six mois d'existence troublés. Il a fermé ce week-end.

London’s ‘worst tourist attraction’ closes after six months

À Melbourne ou à Sydney, des journées d'été avec des températures de 50°C pourraient devenir courantes d'ici 2030.

Temperature recorded in Australia: 50.7 C

Rising investment in "technology" in 2021, London will dominate Europe

Rising investment in “technology” in 2021, London will dominate Europe

What animals should be seen in Australia?

What animals should be seen in Australia?

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *