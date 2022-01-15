The Pfizer CEO says the vaccine, which targets the Omicron variant, will be available in March

– Flowersandtraveling / Shutterstock.com

According to U.S. health officials, more than 95% of new cases of Govit-19 in the United States reflect the Omigron variant. Pfizer’s boss, Albert Borla, announced last Monday that a vaccine aimed at this variant would be ready in March.

Effective vaccine against omigran

The pharmaceutical company boss said last November that his company was already in the process of targeting and vaccinating Omigran. Today, he announces that the vaccine will be available in March. ” I do not know if it will be needed, I do not know how it will be used, but we are ready. The factory has already started production “, He told the US financial channel CNBC.

Data provided by the United Kingdom demonstrate that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are only 10% effective in preventing symptomatic events of the Omigron variant twenty weeks after the second dose. Mr Bourla explained that his company could develop a vaccine that would be particularly effective against infections because the protection against hospitalizations and severe cases is most justified by the third dose of vaccines currently available.

The latter indicates that research is needed to determine whether a fourth dose is needed. In Israel, authorities have decided to pay a fourth dose of Pfizer and Bioentech vaccines for people over the age of 60 and health workers. Scientists in the country have found that a fourth dose a week after receiving the vaccine increases the risk of developing antibodies to the virus five times.

Moderna works on a booster dose

For his part, Stephen Pancel, general manager of Moderna, noted that his company is working on a booster dose available this fall. It also targets the Omicron variant.

⁇ We are currently in talks with health officials around the world to determine what we think is the best strategy to recover from the 2022 fall. We hope it will contain Omigron, but other components may also be included. We must be careful not to get behind the virus and try to stay ahead of it. “, He announced.