SpaceX publishes some of the most successful photos of its space carpool

On January 13, 2022, SpaceX launched the first space carpool of the year. The aircraft enabled the simultaneous transmission of less than 105 devices, including dozens of small satellites (such as cubes or nanosatellites whose dimensions are close to the dimensions of a shoe). The flight was a success.

Following this work, the group shared on its Flickr account on social media the best shots taken on this occasion, the second of the year for the American company. As usual these photos are free to share, thanks to the use of the highly licensed Creative Commons license. After all, they are striking.

Photos of the Transporter-3 aircraft organized by SpaceX

Falcon 9 rocket away from Earth’s gravity, with 105 spacecraft. // Source: SpaceX

SpaceX uses a key stage for this launch, which has already been used several times and has reusable rockets in line with its plan. // Source: SpaceX

The panoramic view is spectacular. // Source: SpaceX

Against light is not bad either! // Source: SpaceX