Novak Djokovic remanded in custody in Australia

The end of the Novak Djokovic soap opera in Australia is approaching. The court verdict in his case is pending, and the world number one in tennis, who was not vaccinated against Covit-19 and had his visa revoked for the second time, was remanded in administrative custody at a center in Melbourne on Saturday, January 15.

Recommendation hearings are scheduled for Saturday in federal court on Saturday, and officials said Friday night that the tennis player would not be deported from Australia until the judges ruled. The player only has the authority to leave the detention center to follow up with legal inquiries about him, online, from the offices of his attorneys and under the supervision of border police officers.

This is the second attempt by the Australian government to deport Djokovic. The vaccinator was stopped when he arrived in Australia on January 5, And was remanded in administrative custody for the first time. After being infected with the virus in December, he hoped to be exempt from entering the country without the vaccine, but officials did not accept this explanation.

Djokovic admitted to filling out his Australian entry notice incorrectly, And did not respect the rules of isolation after a positive test. The champion, who was seen in Serbia and Spain two weeks before his arrival, pleaded not to be announced in immigration form upon his arrival. “Human error”.

On Saturday, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal attacked his opponent “Australian Open is more important than any player”, When told not to be “I agree with many of the things he has done in the last two weeks.”.

Fear of promoting immunity to the vaccine

The fight between Djokovic and Australia moved the news of the match to the political arena. The Australian government suffered a humiliating setback on January 10 when a judge barred Djokovic from deporting him., Recovered his visa and ordered his immediate release. The Serbian player has resumed his training to participate in the Australian Open. In the end, In the matter, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke again on Friday revoked Djokovic’s visa., “In terms of health and public order”, Tough action to challenge in court.

In his decision, which was filed in court on Saturday, the minister said Novak Djokovic was in the country. “May pose a health risk to the Australian community”, He says, promotes anti-vaccine sentiment and may prevent Australians from getting their booster shots as the Omicron variant continues to spread at high speeds.

Djokovic acknowledged that there was a risk of attacking the Australians themselves “Indifference”, The Minister realized that his “Contempt” The enactment of health regulations against Covid 19 is a bad example, and therefore a danger to public health. Minister “No evidence” In support of his arguments, the player’s lawyers responded.

The match starts on Monday

The 34-year-old is aiming for 10e Degree and 21 at the Australian Open starting on Mondaye Winning the Grand Slam, it will be an achievement. He is expected to face compatriot Myomir Kekmanovic in the first round. The revocation of his visa means that Djokovic will be barred from entering the country for three years, except in exceptional circumstances, if confirmed by the courts.

The Twisty Soap Opera, which revolves around a tennis champion, takes place in a country whose people have endured some of the world’s toughest anti-Govt restrictions for nearly two years, and elections are scheduled for May. Pressure has intensified around the accused Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison“Incompetence” By the labor opposition.

This history is also actively followed in Serbia, where politicians raise the star as a national hero. On Friday, the country’s president, Alexander Vusic, again threw his support behind the player, blaming Australia. “Misconduct” This is the last.

Ten days Improclio January 4: Novak Djokovic, who never reported on the status of the vaccine, announced on social media that he was flying to Australia. ⁇ Exclude ⁇ To participate in the Australian Open (January 17-30), where he is aiming for 10 runs.e Success and 21e Crown of a Grand Slam match, a record. January 5: Arriving at Melbourne Airport, he is stranded by Serbian border guards and has had his visa revoked for failing to issue it. “Appropriate Source” Enter Australia. January 6: Djokovic has filed a legal appeal against the revocation and expulsion of his visa. The latter is suspended and the player is placed in the detention center. January 8: His lawyers say he was exempted from the vaccine by the Australian Tennis Federation and the State of Victoria after he was diagnosed with Covit-19 on December 16. January 10: A judge has ordered the immediate release of Novak Djokovic from a detention center, saying it was illegal for federal authorities to revoke his visa. January 14: Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has announced the cancellation of the world’s number one visa. “In terms of health and public order, doing so is in the public interest”. The Serbian should return to administrative custody.