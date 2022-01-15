Novak Djokovic has been remanded in custody in Australia

Locked again. Novak Djokovic was expelled Administrative block Saturday After his visa was canceled for the second time A court ruling in his case is pending, according to court documents, by the Australian government the previous day.

Djokovic’s presence in Australia, where he has not been vaccinated against Kovit-19, is “promoting anti-vaccine sentiment,” Australian officials have said in a summary before a court of law. During a trial before a judge on Friday, a representative of the Australian government, a 34-year-old soldier, indicated that he would not be deported to the border until justice was served on his request to be deported. But he warned that Djokovic in administrative custody would have to wait for this decision.

This is Australian federal justice Who is now in charge of the file, At the request of a Melbourne judge on Friday, the tennis player was captured in the first place by his lawyers. Djokovic’s defenders estimate that the court’s change will slow down the process.

Djokovic agreed Misrepresentation of entry into Australia, And failed to comply with segregation rules after a positive test for Covit-19 in December – which he hoped would allow him to benefit from the exemption from entering Australia without being vaccinated. “Knoll” arrived in Melbourne on January 5 and was deported to a detention center. But his lawyers withdrew his visa from the judge on January 10 and ordered his immediate release.