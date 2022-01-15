Home World Djokovic, manager’s affidavit: “My mistake, sorry”

Djokovic, manager’s affidavit: “My mistake, sorry”

Excerpts from the testimony of a woman defined as a “Serbian agent” appear: “I completed the form, it was a mistake not to confront Mr. Djokovic”

A united family, mostly Italian. This is the Djokovic team. Manager Ederdo Ardaldi, who has been following Elena Cappellaro for more than 10 years, is more than an agent, he is a defender who takes care of everything except hitting the ball for the champion. The 20 Grand Slam champions thanked them for every victory and called them: “my favorite couple”.

Always together, in the joy of successes, and in the hardships of the past, the administration of the world’s No. 1 ended up in the cross chair for incorrectly filling out a form for Australian immigration: “The application was submitted on my behalf by my team – the 9th Australian Open Champion wrote a few days ago on Instagram – this is what I told immigration officials when I arrived And my agent apologizes for the administrative error. Box about my travels before coming to Australia. ”

In the documents of the proceedings, you can see some excerpts from a woman’s confession that the Australian press defines as “Nolin’s agent” and her name was removed from the document published by the lawyer: But it was a mistake, and I did not discuss the correctness of my answer with Mr. Djokovic before submitting the form. (…). I did not intentionally make the mistake in completing the form. , I’m embarrassed. ”

