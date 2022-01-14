Space: Why are so many countries making trips to the moon this year?

This year after 2021 will see many orbits to the moon, not a single lunar orbit.

The United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is launching the Artemis program and supporting a number of missions to send equipment and materials to the moon. For future use of astronauts

India, Japan, Russia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates. Both have been traveling to the moon this year as well. There are many companies making trips to the moon this year.

All of these missions go into space without humans. And most will lay the foundation for sending humans to the moon within a decade.

But that is not the end goal. Setting up a space station on the moon is only one step on the path to sending humans to Mars.

Dr. Joe Leonard, an astronomer from the University of Bristol, hopes to launch a new international space race this year.

Although these missions are aimed at exploring the moon. But some missions still have ambitious goals.

Dr. Lenard said some tasks are long-term tasks. Traveling to the moon with goals beyond that is also a source of insight and an opportunity to test and collaborate on new technologies.

What is each task about? And what the goal is is the mission that is coming to the moon this year.

Mission Artemis-1 (Artemis-1) and Capstone (Capstone)

NASA’s Artemis space program aims to send humans back to the moon by 2025.

This March, Mission Artemis-1 will begin preparing to lay the foundation for that challenging goal.

This craze will not go along with humans. Only the “Munich” dummy sits in the commander’s seat of Artemis 1. This is the real life story of Arturo Campos, who played a key role in bringing the Apollo 13 spacecraft safely to Earth.

Campos ‘role is to test the same astronauts’ clothing used during the missions of the astronauts at Artemis.

NASA’s New Space Launch System (SLS) system uses the world’s most powerful rocket to test the safety of the spacecraft orbiting the Orion spacecraft, the crew will go up

NASA will study the thermal shield of the Orion spacecraft in detail. When it returns to Earth at high speed it will cause a high temperature of approximately 2,760 degrees Celsius.

This year will be another step forward year for the Artemis project.

Capstone is an acronym for Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, which refers to space exploration and automation alignment technology operations between the Earth and the Moon. This is a precursor to the Artemis project.

NASA is launching a microwave oven – sized satellite, also known as the CubeStat, in March to test Capstone’s orbit around the moon. The rotation of the moon as it orbits the earth

The purpose of this mission is to ensure that astronauts are safe on future missions.

“The final destination is Tuesday.”

The data obtained from this experiment will help to create an operating model for another important component of the Artemis project, the Gateway.

NASA calls it the “Multi-Purpose Outer Space Station.” This is a major contribution to the long-term return of humans to the lunar surface. “

If all goes according to plan, this will be the first time humans have landed on the moon in 2025 since the Artemis-3 mission 1972’s Apollo 17 mission. The mission will also send the first woman and the first black astronaut to the moon.

Dr. Hannah Sergeant is a planetary scientist at the University of Central Florida. This focus on the moon is part of a larger vision. With the aim of turning the Gateway into a center for in-depth space exploration.

“A robotic mission to the moon is also one of the first steps in this project. The task of sending people to Mars eventually based on the moon led to the establishment of a space station on the moon,” he said.

Embassies of India, Japan and the United Arab Emirates

Many countries and companies are focusing on the moon this year.

Some will do research. And many others will send supplies and equipment.

Two years after the failed lunar mission, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) plans to dub the lunar exploration mission “Chandrayaan-3”. And Lander to remain stable in the third quarter of 2022

Japan has two challenging lunar projects this year.

The Japanese space agency (JAXA) plans to launch a lander spacecraft to land on the moon. The April 2022 landing on the moon is called SLIM (abbreviation for Smart Lander for lunar exploration), which demonstrates precise lunar landing techniques. It also detects abysses on the moon using face recognition technology. The space telescope will be launched with the XRISM (X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission) spacecraft.

Japanese space agency IceSpace will send a lander to the moon in the second half of 2022. Mission 1 is part of this. Jaxa’s commercial lunar exploration program “Hakudo-R” (Hakudo-R) will send two or more rover robots.

One of them, built by Jaxa, is a small two-wheeled rover exploring the lunar surface. Another robot sent by a Japanese company from the United Arab Emirates is called the Rover Rashid, a four-wheeled vehicle that tests the moon’s soil.

Russia’s Luna 25 mission (Luna 25) and South Korean moon landing.

Russia’s 2022 lunar mission will be called Luna 25.

This is Russia’s first lunar lander in 45 years and the first landing on the moon’s south pole. This is the area that NASA is considering sending humans to the moon.

The Russian space agency plans to carry out this mission in July 2022.

The Korean Aerospace Research Institute, the South Korean space agency, will launch the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) to the moon in August 2022, a month later.

KPLO will explore the lunar surface and help plan future trips to the lunar poles.

NASA business robots

Many private companies are planning to travel to the moon.

NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) companies will compete to provide transport to the lunar surface.

Intuitive Machines is located in Houston. It aims to use the Nova-C, a six-legged lunar robot to carry floats to the lunar surface in early 2022.

The next work is owned by the Pennsylvania-based Astrophotic Technology Company. The company’s Peregrine Mission 1, which will take place in mid – 2022, will carry scientific research equipment with a four – legged, box – shaped lander.

What are the goals of these missions?

Dr. Sergeant said many of these missions are aimed at exploring the lunar environment. The aim is to find a way to protect personnel and equipment from hazardous elements such as lunar dust and intense solar wind.

These missions will allow scientists to test prototype devices and conduct experiments that they can use to create resources such as water.

“We want to make sure these engines work before we send our crew there.” These materials could eventually be used to produce the fuel needed to continue our mission to Mars. “

“The moon also acts as a test tool for the technologies we want to use one day on Mars. It is closer to our world. It took only three days to travel to Mars instead of at least 6 months.

