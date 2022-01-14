Research has found that the Earth is located in a cosmic bubble 1,000 light years in diameter Supernova | Kia Space Research Center

[எபோக் டைம்ஸ் ஜனவரி 14, 2022](Edited by The Epoch Times Correspondent De Rui) Young stars are not evenly distributed throughout the universe, scientists have found Earth Located about 1,000 light years in diameter Cosmic bubble Inside, the area is vibrant and populated by a large number of young stars. How does this happen?

A study published in the journal Nature on January 12 was proposed for the first timeSupernovaExplain why the mechanisms by which Noah created the birthplaces after the eruptionsEarthThere are a lot of new stars around. The study says Earth is in a bubble about 1,000 light-years in diameter that formed after the eruption of about 15 supernovae.

Researchers at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) analyzed data from the Gaia Space Laboratory and discovered this pattern:SupernovaThe explosives explode into space after space in the universe, and the areas where new stars are born spread to the surface of these bubbles.

Researchers have compared the universe to bubbles with a piece of Swiss cheese. Each bubble is an eruption of supernovae, and on the surface of these bubbles the next generation of new stars is born.

Inside one of these bubbles is the solar system, which researchers call the “local bubble”. All seven Noah birthplaces discovered so far are located on the surface of this bubble. The researchers concluded that the local bubble was born about 14 million years ago.

Interestingly, the solar system is unique and is right in the center of the “local bubble”, so when viewed from Earth it is filled with new stars. This study created a three-dimensional distribution map of Noah’s birthplace. From above, all Noahs within 500 light-years from Earth can be seen on the surface of this “local bubble”.

Why is the sun at the center of this local bubble? “When the first supernova eruption began to form a ‘local bubble’, the sun was not yet in this region,” said Jono Alves, a researcher at the University of Vienna. About 5 million years ago, the sun followed its path. It’s right in the center of the galaxy. “

Researchers believe that a total of about 15 supernovae erupted to create this “local bubble”. The local bubble is not spherical, but an irregularly shaped spatial area. It expands at a speed of 4 miles per second, but at a slower rate than it was in its early days.

Alyssa Goodman, a professor of astronomy at Harvard University and one of the researchers, said: “This is a wonderful decision that uses data and theoretical reasoning.

The paper’s author, Catherine Zucker of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), explores further questions in this direction: “Where do these bubble gaps meet? What kind of interaction? How do these bubbles lead to this new birth? Are they stars?”

Responsible Author: Ye Ziwei