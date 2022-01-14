Covid 19. Do I need a fourth dose in France?

The recall campaign is in full swing and the fourth dose hypothesis against Covit-19 is already coming to an end. If the booster effect of triplets is proven, its duration over time is questionable, especially since the first mutants from which the omigran variant appeared may have escaped the vaccine-generated antibodies.

In France, it’s time to be patient before ordering anything, while the vast majority of French people are in the process of receiving a third dose. As of January 10, more than 26 million French people have received their booster dose, or 39.3% of the population.

France delayed

The eyes of health officials and the government are on early data from other countries, especially the elderly and vulnerable. To date, Israel, the champion of the vaccine, has launched a campaign to provide a fourth dose for those over 60 years of age.

In Europe, Denmark was the first country to take action in Jerusalem for people with immunodeficiency, cancer or arthritis. Like other countries, France wants to play time, at this point. Believe the recommendations given to him by health officials who are still under study of the fourth dose.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, January 11, the Ministry of Health said: “The fourth dose is still under discussion and it is too early to comment on this matter. Let’s do what the science officials say, ” he said. Add: “In other European countries we are more or less at the same stage on these questions, waiting for the position of the scientific authorities. “The words echoing what Prime Minister Jean Costex said on BFMTV’s package a few days ago:” As soon as our health officials say yes, we will go. “