voici les nommés à in this premier edition of music! / News :: Cinezik.fr

– Publié le 12-01-2022
Alberto Iglesias pour Mothers Paralelas
Alexandre Desplat pour The French Dispatch
Hans Zimmer pour Dune
Rone pour Les Olympiades
Ron Mael & Russell Mael (Sparks) for Annette
Warren Ellis et Nick Cave pour La Panthère des Neiges
