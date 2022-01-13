voici les nommés à in this premier edition of music! / News :: Cinezik.fr

At the New York Film Critics Circle Awards or at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, Sam Bobino (President of the Festival du La de Baule) gives the critique of the Dune Acoumie (Paris Film Critics) composition. 50 critiques and journalists professionals in cinema based in Paris. Lose your own songs to watch the best movies and talents of 2021 in Prix. Deux participles distinguent this competition of all homologues (Prix Lumières, Syndicat de la Critique …): le prix est international (toutes nationalnities confondues) and intig sans distinction les sorties on salles or sur platforms. For music, just like these Alberto Iglesias, Alexandre Desplat, Hans Zimmer, Rone, Sparks, Warren Ellis & Nick Cave .

Alberto Iglesias pour Mothers Paralelas

Alexandre Desplat pour The French Dispatch

Hans Zimmer pour Dune

Rone pour Les Olympiades

Ron Mael & Russell Mael (Sparks) for Annette

Warren Ellis et Nick Cave pour La Panthère des Neiges

You will find these nominations, on a single film presentation in the catalog of the best film (“Annette”), and in the best films with the best realization (touches “Annette”, and “Dune”).

“Les Olympiades” is in English for his casting and his adaptation. “La Panthre des Neiges” is the most documented document ever. “Mother Paralelas” is permitted by Penelope Cruz. Tandis que pour “The French Dispatch”, the musical is his unique nomination.

Parmi’s 50 members “critiques and journalists” announces, 17 others on the site (sans lor nom), but we and avons reconnex dux personalities radio or television experience a fort intrêt to music film: Vincent Perrot and Alex Jaffray.